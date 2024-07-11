Corza Medical Inc.: Derek Chaves Appointed Chief Financial Officer of Corza Medical

WESTWOOD, Mass., July 11, 2024("Corza" or the "Company") is proud to announce the appointment of Derek Chaves as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective July 8, 2024. Corza Medical, a rapidly growing global leader in medical technology and innovative surgical solutions, is recognized for its comprehensive approach to excellence in customer service and partnerships. Derek's appointment underscores Corza's commitment to scaling operations and driving further growth in a complex and dynamic market landscape.



Derek brings over 25 years of broad experience in finance and accounting within the medical technologies and life sciences sectors, including roles of increasing responsibility at C.R. Bard, later acquired by Becton Dickinson. Most recently, Derek served as Vice President, Finance for the $3.6B Integrated Diagnostic Solutions global business unit at Becton Dickinson and previously held the role of VP, Finance for Becton Dickinson's global Surgery business unit.

"Derek's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Corza Medical as we have surpassed the half-billion revenue threshold and continue to innovate and expand our capabilities," said Gregory T. Lucier, Corza Medical Executive Chairman. "His global experience in finance, understanding of the complexities of our industry, and his proven track record supporting rapid growth while ensuring operational efficiencies will be instrumental in our future success."

"Derek's deep expertise across medical device and pharmaceutical operations uniquely qualifies him to drive value creation as we expand our global footprint and enhance our offerings. He is an invaluable addition to our executive team," added Tom Testa, Corza Medical's Chief Executive Officer.

Derek holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Bryant University and a Master of Business Administration from Charleston Southern University. His comprehensive background and leadership skills will play a crucial role in Corza Medical's ongoing success and mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions to healthcare professionals worldwide through remarkable service, trusted performance, and outstanding value.