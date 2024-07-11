Enfinity Global has closed $162. 4 million in financing for a 250 MW solar portfolio in Japan. The seven utility-scale projects are expected to produce 300 GWh of clean energy per year. US-based Enfinity Global has announced a JPY 26. 24 billion ($162. 4 million) financing package for a 250 MW solar portfolio in Japan. Enfinity Global has seven operational utility-scale solar projects in its portfolio, with one under construction. The projects are expected to annually generate a combined 300 GWh of clean energy, or enough to power 60,000 Japanese homes. According to Enfinity Global, the portfolio ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...