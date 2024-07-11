Fluence, a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and food production, announced today the success of its partnership with award-winning, Michigan-based cannabis grower LightSky Farms.

Founded in 2009 by wine industry veteran Shannon Walters, LightSky Farms was created with a precise vision for preserving original source terpenes, building a world-class team of cultivation experts and leveraging leading technologies to cultivate an unmatched cannabis experience.

"At LightSky Farms, partnering with Fluence has been a game-changer. Their innovative LED lighting technology has revolutionized how we cultivate cannabis, allowing us to unlock the full potential of each plant and deliver unparalleled quality in every harvest," said Alex Gonzalez, head of product development and testing for LightSky Farms. "Fluence has been around since the beginning. I associate their brand with some of the best lights in the world-exactly what we've experienced in working with them."

Known for their advanced growing techniques such as phenotype hunting and selective breeding to grow novel cannabis strains, LightSky leverages Fluence's VYPR and RAZR-M LED light fixtures to optimize plant expression and improve energy efficiency from seed to harvest.

"Michigan recently surpassed California as the highest-selling cannabis market in the country," said Jason Matlock, PhD, horticulture service specialist at Fluence. "The incredible demand underscores the value and necessity of locally rooted, science-backed cannabis cultivators like LightSky Farms who are committed to putting only the best products in customers' hands."

LightSky's focus on achieving superior plant quality requires extensive research. The LightSky team tested a variety of lighting options before deciding that Fluence fixtures were a natural fit for growing high-quality cannabis that is rich in cannabinoids and desirable terpenes.

"LightSky Farms has emphasized quality through cutting-edge technology and best practices since their founding. Their experts lean on objective data and analytics to decipher the bigger picture-making them the ideal partners," said David Hawley, PhD, principal scientist at Fluence. "We will continue to drive cutting-edge collaborations that allow us to help the cannabis cultivators we work with differentiate in their markets and grow smarter."

