joliroom SAS: cozycozy Reports: Thousands of Paris Olympic Accommodations Still Available

cozycozy reassures visitors: thousands of accommodations are still available in Paris and nearby cities for people traveling to the Olympic Games, with options to suit all budgets.

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2024 / As the world awaits the upcoming Paris Olympic Games, many potential visitors are concerned about finding a place to stay. But based on the data of cozycozy, there are still thousands of accommodations available for the duration of the Olympic Games, from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Despite rumors of scarcity and skyrocketing prices, there is no shortage of places to stay in Paris. From luxury hotels to budget-friendly rentals, cozycozy ensures that travelers can find suitable accommodations to match their needs and budgets.

Here's a snapshot of what's currently available for the 16 nights of the Olympics for two people:

Available accommodations in Paris at the beginning of July for 26 July - 11 August

Paris is Ready to Welcome the Whole World

Paris is well-prepared for the influx of visitors. Numerous hotels, short-term rentals, including apartments and houses, are available to provide visitors with a comfortable and convenient stay for the Olympics.

Based on the data of cozycozy, 5,452 accommodations are still available in Paris between 26 July and 11 August, at the average price of €260 per night for two. Travelers can still find last-minute hotel rooms for as low as €100 per night for two people on cozycozy. For shorter stays, even more options are available.

Debunking the Myth of the Accommodation Shortage

Concerns about an accommodation crisis and exorbitant prices have been debunked. cozycozy's data shows a robust supply that meets the demand, keeping prices reasonable.

"Many people expected to rent out their apartments at unaffordable rates for the Olympics, but the reality is different. There's still plenty of accommodation available at reasonable prices," explains Romain Claudel, co-founder of cozycozy.

Surfing in Tahiti

One of the Olympic sports not taking place in Paris is surfing, which will be held in Tahiti. Known for its breathtaking beaches and world-class waves, Tahiti is an ideal spot for surfing enthusiasts. With 71 apartments still available on cozycozy, visitors can enjoy the beauty of Tahiti while staying comfortably. The average price is €176 per night, but for the best deals, some apartments are available for as low as €100 per night.

About cozycozy

cozycozy is the first search engine to provide unbiased, transparent, real-time access to all available vacation accommodations. Offering 20 million accommodations worldwide, cozycozy aggregates options from hundreds of specialized sites, ensuring travelers find the best prices and perfect stays. Operating in 50 markets and available in 20 languages, cozycozy simplifies the search for the ideal accommodation.

