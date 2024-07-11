MediaZest Plc - Investor Presentation
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11
11 July 2024
MediaZest Plc
("MediaZest", the "Company", or the "Group")
Investor Presentation
MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, announces that the Company's latest Investor Meet Company presentation and Q&A with CEO, Geoff Robertson is now available to replay on the MediaZest website: https://www.mediazest.com/about/investor-relations/
The presentation provides an overview of the Company and MediaZest's unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2024, which showed considerable improvement on the prior comparative period, with the business growing revenue and reducing losses.
Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free to receive invitations for future MediaZest presentations
About MediaZest (www.mediazest.com)
MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM in February 2005.