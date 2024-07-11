MediaZest Plc - Investor Presentation

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11

11 July 2024

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company", or the "Group")

Investor Presentation

MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, announces that the Company's latest Investor Meet Company presentation and Q&A with CEO, Geoff Robertson is now available to replay on the MediaZest website: https://www.mediazest.com/about/investor-relations/

The presentation provides an overview of the Company and MediaZest's unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2024, which showed considerable improvement on the prior comparative period, with the business growing revenue and reducing losses.

For further information please contact:

MediaZest Plc www.mediazest.com
Geoff Robertson, Chief Executive Officer via Walbrook PR
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad) Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470
David Hignell / Adam Cowl
Hybridan LLP (Corporate Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 3764 2341
Claire Noyce
Walbrook PR (Media & Investor Relations) Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or mediazest@walbrookpr.com
Paul McManus / Charlotte Edgar / Alice Woodings

About MediaZest ( www.mediazest.com )

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM in February 2005.