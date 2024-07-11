Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.07.2024
Technisches Handelssystem sagt "Strong Buy"! Fünf Gründe sprechen für diese Aktie!
WKN: A0D9K4 | ISIN: GB00B064NT52 | Ticker-Symbol: M7Z
Berlin
11.07.24
14:50 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
11.07.2024 15:00 Uhr
71 Leser
MediaZest Plc - Investor Presentation

MediaZest Plc - Investor Presentation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11

11 July 2024

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company", or the "Group")

Investor Presentation

MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, announces that the Company's latest Investor Meet Company presentation and Q&A with CEO, Geoff Robertson is now available to replay on the MediaZest website: https://www.mediazest.com/about/investor-relations/

The presentation provides an overview of the Company and MediaZest's unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2024, which showed considerable improvement on the prior comparative period, with the business growing revenue and reducing losses.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free to receive invitations for future MediaZest presentations here.

For further information please contact:

MediaZest Plc

www.mediazest.com

Geoff Robertson, Chief Executive Officer

via Walbrook PR

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad)

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

David Hignell / Adam Cowl

Hybridan LLP (Corporate Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)20 3764 2341

Claire Noyce

Walbrook PR (Media & Investor Relations)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or mediazest@walbrookpr.com

Paul McManus / Charlotte Edgar /

Alice Woodings

Mob: +44 (0)7980 541 893 / +44 (0)7884 664 686 /

+44 (0)7407 804 654

About MediaZest (www.mediazest.com)

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM in February 2005.


