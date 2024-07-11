LifeFlow Partners Appoints Mike Huguelet as CEO

Seasoned healthcare operations and growth executive brings 20+ years of leadership experience to the only physician-owned and physician-led vascular surgery and interventional care platform

LifeFlow Partners, an innovative management services model for vascular surgery and interventional care, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Huguelet as Chief Executive Officer. Huguelet brings over 20 years of experience in multi-site healthcare to his new role, overseeing day-to-day operations and driving the expansion of LifeFlow Partners into new strategic markets with top-tier physician practices.

Huguelet's extensive career includes partnering with physicians across various medical specialties, growing practices and outpatient facilities, and leading high-performing teams. His previous executive roles include positions at DaVita Kidney Care, U.S. Renal Care, and Mindpath Health, where he served as Chief Development Officer and Chief Operating Officer. He has also collaborated with healthcare private equity groups in investment banking, mergers and acquisitions, capital formation, and as an executive with private equity portfolio companies.

Mike Huguelet has been appointed CEO of LifeFlow Partners, a new kind of healthcare model focused on best-in-class vascular surgery, interventional radiology, and interventional cardiology practices operating independently in outpatient and inpatient settings.

"We are thrilled to have Mike's growth and operations expertise at the helm of the only partnership model in the vascular and interventional space that is both founded and governed by physicians," said Dan Hosler, co-founder of LifeFlow Partners and Managing Partner at DuneGlass Capital.

"LifeFlow is dedicated to creating a physician-centric organization that ensures our physicians maintain clinical autonomy, empowering our clinicians to provide the best patient care while enhancing the value of the independent practices," added Dr. Jason Jundt, co-founder of LifeFlow Partners, and a founding vascular surgeon with Oregon Vascular Specialists, a growing practice throughout Oregon.

LifeFlow Partners offers a unique alternative to the traditional private equity model, allowing physicians to retain 100% equity in their practices and maintain clinical and operational control. Founded by vascular surgeons, interventional radiologists, and private equity professionals, LifeFlow Partners measures clinical outcomes to improve patient care while building a scalable healthcare organization to leverage economies of scale.

"Mike has a track record of partnering with physicians throughout his career, and our practice is pleased to welcome him to our collective team, where his growth experience will help us continue to expand LifeFlow into additional markets," said Dr. Marcus Kret, another LifeFlow Partners co-founder. Dr. Kret is a vascular surgeon at Colorado Cardiovascular Surgical Associates in Denver, Colorado.

"I was drawn to LifeFlow because it prioritizes what is most important to physicians," said Huguelet. "We offer vascular surgeons, interventional radiologists, and interventional cardiologists the opportunity to join a physician-owned and governed partnership. LifeFlow physicians can grow their practice and gain access to economic opportunities typically reserved for private equity, all while maintaining their clinical autonomy."

At the direction of its physician-led board, LifeFlow helps optimize the overall performance of the individual practices in the organization. Physician practices benefit from a management team with decades of healthcare operating and private equity experience who deliver negotiating power, industry insight, more equitable contracts, and economics that have historically been reserved for the financial world. LifeFlow's physicians practice in outpatient settings, including OBLs and ASCs, and in inpatient hospital settings.

About LifeFlow Partners

LifeFlow Partners is a physician-owned, physician-led healthcare management organization focused on the vascular surgery, interventional radiology, and interventional cardiology space that combines the best of private practice with the best of private equity. LifeFlow Partners exists to provide an alternative to traditional private equity so that our physician partners can focus on delivering exceptional clinical care, optimize their financial performance, and ultimately realize their practices' full potential.

Collectively owned and governed by member physicians and private equity veterans, the LifeFlow Partners team leverages decades of experience optimizing operations and financial performance to maximize practice value.

Rooted in clinical excellence, physicians in the LifeFlow Partners network maintain essential roles in the management and governance of the platform and participate directly in LifeFlow's growth. Three of the five members of the LifeFlow Partners board of directors are LifeFlow physicians, and LifeFlow physicians lead 100% of the platform's management committees.

Founded in partnership with DuneGlass Capital, a healthcare services-focused independent sponsor, the LifeFlow Partners network includes physicians and other clinicians serving patients in Oregon, Colorado, and Texas, with additional locations underway. Learn more at lifeflowpartners.com or email info@lifeflowpartners.com.

About DuneGlass Capital

DuneGlass Capital is a healthcare services-focused independent sponsor founded in 2018 to help healthcare businesses realize their full potential. With expertise in multi-unit operations, private equity deal structuring, and healthcare business strategy, the founders of DuneGlass Capital have created a repeatable process for value creation so that doctors and entrepreneurs across medical and dental specialties can turn private equity into Doctor Equity.

Having grown up in families steeped in medicine and dentistry, DuneGlass Capital executives understand the difficulties of private practice and how important it is to mentor their clinical shareholders about private equity to maximize the intrinsic value of their practices. Email partner@duneglasscapital.com or visit duneglasscapital.com to learn more.

