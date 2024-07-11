Atlanta Dream Announce Mielle Organics as its Exclusive Textured Hair Care Partner

The Exclusive Textured Hair Care Partner will engage community and support Dream players

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2024 / Today, the Atlanta Dream announced the formation of a strategic partnership with Mielle, a haircare brand specializing in high-quality and certified organic products. Mielle, also the first official textured hair care sponsor of the WNBA, will be the Exclusive Textured Hair Care Partner of the Atlanta Dream, marking the first partnership Mielle has entered at the team level.

Through the partnership, Mielle will support the Atlanta Dream's Black Business Symposium, which aims to support black-owned businesses and provide resources for entrepreneurs. In addition, Mielle will provide products to Dream players and present fans with the opportunity to win products and branded merchandise during in-game activations at the Dream's home games. Mielle also will be featured on video boards and signage throughout Gateway Center Arena.

"The Dream is proud to partner with Mielle, a company that maintains a commitment to quality hair care products," said Dream Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Community Impact Laila Brock. "We strive to work with companies who aim to have a positive impact in the community. This new partnership with Mielle will not only help us serve the Atlanta community but it will also have a lasting impact on our athletes, franchise, and fans."

"We're excited to continue expanding our WNBA partnership with the Atlanta Dream and the best female basketball athletes in the world," said Omar Goff, Mielle President. "At Mielle, we share a common vision with the Dream to support these exceptional athletes at the highest level and provide them with the tools and resources they need to succeed both on and off the court. We believe that every athlete deserves to look and feel their best, and we are committed to offering innovative and high-quality hair care solutions that cater to their unique needs."

Stay tuned to the Dream's social media channels throughout the season for co-branded content. For more information on Mielle Organics, visit mielleorganics.com and follow @mielleorganics.

About the Atlanta Dream

Established in Atlanta in 2006, the Atlanta Dream is the Southeast's only WNBA franchise, playing its home games at the Gateway Center Arena @ College Park. Dream games are telecast locally on Peachtree TV and simulcast on Peachtree Sports Network across the state of Georgia. Since 2009, Dream teams have produced 11 WNBA All-Stars, achieved 3 first-place regular-season finishes, earned 9 playoff bids and made 3 WNBA finals appearances. For more information about the Dream, visit dream.wnba.com and follow @AtlantaDream on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

About Mielle

Founded in 2014 by CEO Monique Rodriguez, Mielle is a popular Black-founded, woman-led global beauty brand that is rooted in natural ingredients. With a heavy emphasis on incorporating healthier ingredients as its "root to results," Mielle Organics' collection of beauty products is designed for Black women. Their products can be found in more than 100,000 stores across the U.S. in retailers such as Ulta Beauty, Sally Beauty, Target, CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens, and Walmart.

