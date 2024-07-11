AcceleDev Chemical LLC Unveils New 5,000-Sq.-Ft. R&D/GMP Production Site in Cranbury, New Jersey, USA

CRANBURY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2024 / AcceleDev Chemical LLC, a global leader in custom synthesis services, proudly announces the opening of its state-of-the-art 5,000-square-foot R&D and GMP production facility located at 1 Duncan Drive, Cranbury, New Jersey. This significant expansion marks a new chapter in AcceleDev's mission to provide cutting-edge chemistry solutions and support the development of new medicines.

AcceleDev's New R&D/GMP Production Site in Cranbury, NJ

Founded in 2003 by Charlie Lewis, AcceleDev Chemical LLC has been at the forefront of custom synthesis, delivering innovative solutions to pharmaceutical companies worldwide. With this new facility, AcceleDev is set to enhance its capabilities in the R&D and production of early development active ingredients and intermediates, primarily serving the U.S. pharmaceutical market.

Charlie Lewis, Founder and Managing Director of AcceleDev Chemical LLC, expressed his excitement about the new facility:

"This expansion is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in chemistry. Our new lab in Cranbury not only increases our capacity but also strengthens our ability to support our partners in bringing new medicines to the market efficiently and safely."

Dr. Dave Tschaen, Chief Scientific Officer, who joined AcceleDev after a distinguished career at Merck Pharmaceutical, highlighted features of the new lab:

"Our new facility will be equipped with GMP suites and cutting-edge technology, allowing us to perform high-level R&D and small-scale production under stringent quality standards. This move not only enhances our technical capabilities but also ensures that we continue to meet the expectations of our customers in delivering safe and effective pharmaceutical solutions."

AcceleDev's decision to move to a larger laboratory space was driven by the need to expand its USA chemistry R&D and GMP small-scale production capabilities. This new space allows AcceleDev to become a higher-level active ingredient small-scale producer, more effectively supporting the introduction of new medicines to the marketplace. The facility's GMP suites are expected to attract customers to visit, inspect, and approve the site, reinforcing confidence in AcceleDev's commitment to quality and compliance.

The new laboratory space features three process development rooms with 8-ft. hoods, an analytical lab, and two isolated GMP suites. This environment will enable AcceleDev to conduct high-quality research and production, ensuring compliance with the highest industry standards.

AcceleDev Chemical LLC offers a comprehensive range of services. All custom synthesis projects are performed exclusively for customer partners, with rigorous protection of intellectual property and open sharing of new chemistry IP developed during projects. The company offers a broad spectrum of capabilities, including full API process route design, development, and scale-up. With expertise in producing complex pharmaceutical targets, AcceleDev can perform synthetic routes of any length, from 1 to 20 steps or greater, and any scale from mg to MT.

The company's organization includes 70 chemists, with 12 highly experienced PhDs. Primary Pharma FFS & FTE work is conducted at AcceleDev's Shanghai and New Jersey R&D sites, while scale-up and commercial projects are executed at its Jiangyin and Dalian production sites in China. The U.S. R&D team is small but rapidly growing, comprising seven chemists, while the Shanghai team includes 40 chemists.

About AcceleDev Chemical LLC

AcceleDev Chemical LLC is a privately owned, U.S.-based custom synthesis CDMO with small molecule synthetic chemistry research, process development, and commercial scale production facilities in the U.S. and China. The company offers a comprehensive range of process chemistry services, including process design, API process research and development, analytical method development, pilot scale-up, and commercial production. AcceleDev supports its partners' chemistry, manufacturing, and control requirements and provides supplemental supply chain management services.

