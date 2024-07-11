Industry Legend is Back at Sun West Mortgage Company as Technology Drives Growth in a Challenging Marketplace

CERRITOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2024 / John Brumund is back at Sun West Mortgage Company as Chief Production Officer to exploit Angel Ai technology and accelerate growth for the industry leader in Ai mortgage technology.

In 2022, Sun West Mortgage CEO Pavan Agarwal stated "the party is over," referring to the four-year boom in mortgage origination, but John Brumund didn't want to believe him. "I wanted to try to see if we could keep the party going, but the more time I spent away from Sun West, the more I realized that Pavan and the Sun West Mortgage Company are so far ahead of everyone in terms of loan manufacturing, cost to manufacture and technology. I couldn't stop thinking about it. Every time I see an advertisement talking about what a great tech stack someone has, my mind always goes to Angel Ai and Sun West," Brumund said.

"Once you have worked at Sun West, it is really hard to return to how most others operate. They have the same tech, investors, products, and a spin on what they do differently. For me, the fact is, I do not see how anyone competes with Sun West and I don't think anyone will catch up. Pavan has a 30-year head start. Everything Sun West operates on is proprietary, including the way they manufacture loans at such a low cost," he said.

"Angel Ai is truly revolutionary and a lot of our industry does not understand it yet. Angel Ai is transforming the industry, and I am excited to be part of this journey. The full potential of Angel Ai is not yet fully understood by the industry, but we are here to educate a new generation of loan originators on this groundbreaking approach."

He added, "The people at Sun West are like family to me, and I have come to deeply value the trust we share - a trust that is invaluable and mutual. Sun West offers the best platform for brokers and originators in the industry, and I believe in it wholeheartedly.

"Now is the time to ensure everyone benefits from the capabilities of Angel Ai and what Sun West represents today. The evolution of our industry is already underway, and our mission is to share and amplify the true power of Sun West and Angel Ai with our customers."

Brumund's return comes at a time when Agarwal and the Sun West Mortgage team are doubling down on technology. Having already revolutionized the mortgage processing business, Sun West Mortgage has launched a credit repair help service via its consumer app Angel Ai (https://angelai.com/), along with a national television and digital advertising program that has driven dramatic volume to Angel Ai.

Brumund added, "I am extremely excited to be part of this next chapter with the Sun West family of companies and the people at Sun West. I am grateful that Pavan has given me another opportunity and I am honored to be part of all the big things happening with the team."

