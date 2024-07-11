Springfield Boys & Girls Club Receives Grant From KeyBank

KeyBank Foundation presented a $20,000 grant to support the club's Brain Gain Program and conducted "Banking Basics" Financial Literacy course to teen club members.

The Springfield Boys & Girls Club is thrilled to announce that the KeyBank Foundation, the charitable foundation of KeyBank N.A. has awarded the Springfield Boys & Girls Club a $20,000 grant to support their Summer Brain Gain Program. This funding supports the administration of a comprehensive program run on one-week modules and fun-themed activities that are aligned with the common core standards, focusing on learning through discovery, creative expression, and collaborative group work. The program helps the club's members avoid learning loss over the summer, ensuring they stay on track for the upcoming school year.

"The Springfield Boys & Girls Club is deeply grateful to the KeyBank Foundation for their generous support of the Summer Brain Gain program, said Vincent Borello, Executive Director. "With their help, the club will be able to provide even more resources and opportunities to the young people in our community."

The vast majority of children being served by The Springfield Boys & Girls Club are from low-income families, with 65% of them raised in homes where English is a second language, putting them at a disadvantage in terms of reading, retention, and school learning. "The Springfield Boys & Girls Club believes that every child deserves a safe and supportive environment where they can learn, grow, and thrive," continued Borello, "and this grant from KeyBank brings us one step closer to achieving that goal. We look forward to continuing our partnership and making a positive impact on the lives of young people in the community."

Members of KeyBank presented a ceremonial check to Borello and members of the club on June 26, when local bankers conducted a "Banking Basics" financial literacy course to about 40 teen members. In addition to philanthropic support through its charitable foundation, KeyBank also provides financial resources to nonprofits within the bank's service areas that help students achieve academically, with a particular focus on minority and low-and moderate-income populations.

"Empowering teens with money management skills is crucial for their future success," commented Abigail Gawron, the KeyBank personal banker who conducted the financial literacy workshop. "It equips them with the knowledge to make informed financial decisions and avoid common pitfalls. At our bank, we believe that investing in the financial education of young people is an investment in the prosperity of our community."

KeyBank has seven retail bank branches throughout greater Springfield.

Media contact: If you have any questions, please contact Sarah Gumaer Marketing & Special Events Director sgumaer@sbgc.org

About Springfield Boys & Girls Club

The Springfield Boys and Girls Club is committed to the betterment of the lives of children in Springfield, Massachusetts. At the Springfield Boys & Girls Club, we provide all our members with a safe place to grow and learn that fosters ongoing relationships with caring adult professionals. We offer a variety of life-enhancing programs that include character development experiences, hope, and opportunities. With a dedicated staff, board, and volunteers, the Club ensures that "Great Futures Start Here."

About KeyBank Foundation :

KeyBank Foundation serves to fulfill KeyBank's purpose to help clients and communities thrive, and its mission is to support organizations and programs that prepare people for thriving futures. The Foundation's mission is advanced through three funding priorities - neighbors, education, and workforce - and through community service. To provide meaningful philanthropy that transforms lives, KeyBank Foundation listens carefully to understand the unique characteristics and needs of its communities and then backs solutions with targeted philanthropic investments. KeyBank Foundation is a nonprofit charitable foundation, funded by KeyCorp.





