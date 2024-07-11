1upHealth Achieves HITRUST Implemented, 1-year Certification to Manage Data Protection and Mitigate Cybersecurity Threats

HITRUST certification validates 1upHealth is operating leading security practices to protect sensitive information

1upHealth, the leading FHIR® platform provider for claims and clinical data interoperability, today announced it has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security for its FHIR Platform, hosted through Amazon Web Services.

HITRUST Implemented, 1-year (i1) Certification demonstrates that 1upHealth's solution is leveraging a set of curated controls to protect against current and emerging threats. The HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment and Certification helps healthcare organizations address cybersecurity challenges and remain cyber resilient over time.

"HITRUST i1 Certification gives our internal and external stakeholders confidence we are following leading security practices," said Nolan Kelly, 1upHealth Chief Customer Officer. "Practicing strong cybersecurity is inherent in our product strategy and critical to minimize information security risk and protect our organization and partners. The certification demonstrates our commitment to high standards for cybersecurity and data protection."

1upHealth has been guiding the industry to computable interoperability since 2017. Driven by a mission to unlock health data and improve outcomes, the company currently works with more than 80 enterprise organizations spanning health plans, state Medicaid, providers, and digital health companies. Its market-leading FHIR platform facilitates data access, aggregation, analytics, and sharing across a variety of organizations and systems. With this HITRUST certification for its platform, 1upHealth remains committed to protecting patient data while driving interoperability across the industry.

"HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address information security challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer at HITRUST. "1upHealth's HITRUST i1 Certification is the evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and cybersecurity."

To learn more about 1upHealth's market-leading FHIR platform, visit https://1up.health/products/1up-fhir-platform/.

About 1upHealth

Driven by a purpose of better healthcare for all, 1upHealth is the national leader in health data interoperability and one of the fastest-growing health IT companies in the United States. Our modern data platform is built on a standards-based cloud architecture specifically designed for the healthcare industry, making it easy to acquire, manage, share, and compute data. From leading health plans and state Medicaid agencies to innovative digital health organizations and top-performing ACOs, over 80 health organizations rely on 1upHealth to seamlessly exchange data across the healthcare ecosystem to reduce risk, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Grich

Aria Marketing for 1upHealth

egrich@ariamarketing.com

SOURCE: 1upHealth

View the original press release on accesswire.com