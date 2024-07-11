First peer-review publication in Brain unveiling the relevance of BrainTale's biomarker platform to monitor disease evolution and demonstrate therapeutic efficacy for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) patients

- BrainTale imaging-derived biomarkers provide insights into white matter microstructure alterations while being strongly correlated to total lesion load and neurofilaments light chain (NfL)

- BrainTale technology platform allows rapid and automated production of robust non-invasive biomarkers in any imaging facility

BrainTale, a medtech deciphering white matter to enable better brain care, spin-off of the Paris Region Greater Hospitals announces the publication of the article by Marianne Golse in the peer-reviewed journal Brain entitled "Leriglitazone halts disease progression in adult patients with early cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy" supporting the benefits of its biomarker platform as non-invasive reliable and objective lesion-assessment tool in the drug development targeting white matter diseases. It enables the non-invasive monitoring of disease evolution and demonstration of therapeutic efficacy in adrenoleukodystrophy patients.

Long underestimated in neuroscience, white matter, which represents 60% to 80% of the human brain, plays a key role in its proper functioning, development, and aging, whether normal or pathological. Accordingly, since its creation in 2018, BrainTale has been developing non-invasive, accessible, actionable in multicentric frameworks, and clinically validated measurement and predictive tools for patients suffering from brain diseases, such as CALD. With a strong collaborative approach, the company's ambition is to provide investigators with relevant measure of the brain to improve patient care and clinical development of new disease-modifying drugs.

CALD is an X-linked demyelinating disease that progresses rapidly and usually leads to death within a few years. As a rare condition, underdiagnosed and insufficiently understood, CALD is an example of crucial medical need patient population awaiting therapeutic options and reliable diagnostic and monitoring tools.

The article "Leriglitazone halts disease progression in adult patients with early cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy" published in Brain and accessible here shows notably that DTI biomarkers as provided by Braintale are relevant markers of myelin integrity in humans, and that they are sensitive to disease progression in myeloneuropathy and CALD patients population.

Connecting white matter quantification with clinical symptoms, the data provided by the BrainTale platform demonstrated strong correlation with total lesion load and neurofilament light chains (NfL). Of note, BrainTale reports allow easy interpretation of calibrated DTI metrics, offering to imaging centers and physicians the white matter measures and biomarker perspective in their daily practice.

Professor Fanny Mochel, Coordinator of the Paris Rare disease center for leukodystrophies and final author of the publication, comments: "BrainTale supports patient care through optimization of new disease-modifying drug development alongside its routine use in clinical settings. With its "DTI 2.0" technology approach, the BrainTale platform can monitor disease evolution and contribute to assessing therapeutic efficacy a needed game-changer for leukodystrophy patients

About BrainTale

BrainTale is an innovative European medtech company measuring the brain through white matter quantification and standardization based on a commercially available software medical device solution. This regulatory-cleared AI software offers quality controlled, non-invasive, reliable and clinically validated reports after diffusion tensor MRI data processing. BrainTale enables drug developers, leading academic researchers and physicians to improve patient care by understanding neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative conditions, assess brain lesions evolutions and take appropriate decisions in the clinic and during drug development. BrainTale empowers the scientific and medical community with objective measure to transform brain care.

Because brain diseases have become the medical issue of our time, we can no longer wait. At BrainTale, we strongly believe that by exploring better, we can treat faster, together.

