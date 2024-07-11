ZCCM-IH - LUBAMBE-JCHX MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

ISSUED: 11 July 2024

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

The Board of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH" or the Company") wishes to inform its shareholders and the public that EMR Capital has sold its 80% shareholding in Lubambe Copper Mines Limited ("Lubambe") to JCHX Mining Management Company Limited ("JCHX") who has acquired this stake through its wholly owned overseas subsidiary Sundimo Mining Investments Limited ("Sundimo") who will hold this 80% of the issued share capital of Lubambe including claims on shareholder loans via a Share Sale and Purchase Agreement.

As the principal funder, JCHX through Sundimo intends to invest circa USD 300 million into Lubambe for operations and extension of the life of mine. A new Shareholders agreement and commercial terms shall be negotiated between ZCCM-IH and Sundimo.

About JCHX

JCHX is one of the largest privately owned mining contractors with headquarters in Beijing, China. The company was founded in 1997 with a principal focus on contract mining and mine construction. JCHX has now shifted its corporate strategy to be a one-stop mining solution provider developing its 5 pillars of business modules for mine construction and contract mining, equipment manufacturing, scientific and technological research, resources development, and trading. The company was listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange (JCX: 603979) on 30th June 2015. JCHX has 36 projects across the world including Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Serbia, Indonesia and Kazakhstan.

The Board is confident that with the new partner on board, ZCCM-IH will extract value from Lubambe for the benefit of all the stakeholders.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 11 July 2024

