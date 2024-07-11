Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: LL Lucky Games AB (publ) changes name to Embark Group AB (publ)

As from July 15, 2024, LL Lucky Games AB (publ)will change company name toEmbark Group AB (publ). ISIN Code will not change. Old company name: LL Lucky Games AB (publ) --------------------------------------------- New company name: Embark Group AB (publ) --------------------------------------------- Old Ticker: LADYLU --------------------------------------------- New Ticker: EMB --------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code SE0015797873 --------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com