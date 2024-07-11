An innovative hardware approach helps beginners have fun with technology and build their first project in minutes

Today Arduino, the open-source leader famous for making technology accessible to all, launches the Plug and Make Kit to help people of all ages take the first step into electronics in a fun and easy way. Anyone can make their own smart, connected device and get to know the Internet of Things (IoT) firsthand.

Since 2005, Arduino has built a global community of 33+ million users thanks to products like the iconic Arduino UNO microcontroller, Arduino Starter Kit, Arduino Cloud, the hugely popular Arduino IDE software, and a slew of educational kits for learners at all levels. Each addition to the ecosystem is meant to help people connect to their passions, innovate, and play an active role in technology

Now, the new Arduino Plug and Make Kit ups the ante and lowers barriers more than ever,allowing anyone to develop functional smart devices in a single session. Even beginners and young inventors can start creating new projects quickly and easily, and feel the huge sense of accomplishment that comes with building something with their own hands, learning and having fun.

"The Plug and Make Kit is Arduino's new entry point into the world of IoT and electronics: one that is more accessible, fun and engaging than ever. No matter their age, background or interests, everyone can experience that first taste of technology," comments Fabio Violante, CEO of Arduino

Go from idea to fully functional smart device in a single session

The new Plug and Make Kit experience starts with 7 fun and useful projects that allow anyone to assemble components in a snap, without soldering or breadboards, and to control the new device via intuitive Arduino Cloud dashboards, even from their smartphone.

Weather Report: Never forget your umbrella, with a visual forecast for rain!

Hourglass: Who needs an egg timer? Customize your own digital hourglass

Eco Watch: Make sure your plants thrive in the perfect temperature and humidity

Game Controller: Level up with your very own HID (Human Interface Device) gamepad

Sonic Synth: Get one step closer to being a rockstar, DJ or sound engineer!

Smart Lights: Turn the lights on and off from your couch, via your smartphone

Touchless Lamp: Control lights with a simple gesture

After the launch, more projects will be released online to give users more and more ideas.

It's just the beginning!

"The components in the Plug and Make Kit can be used to create endless applications also swiftly integrating with Arduino's full ecosystem of hardware and software tools. In fact, we can expect Arduino's vast community to develop and share many original ideas soon," concludes Fabio Violante, CEO at Arduino

The Plug and Make Kit offers the easiest, most fun introduction to a world of opportunities and wonder, where technology is open to all. It's for everyone, because it's the simplest kit Arduino has ever made.

Intuitive hardware meets easy Cloud integration

The Plug and Make Kit combines Arduino's extensive resources and complete ecosystem with an innovative hardware approach. It includes:

Arduino UNO R4 WiFi main board: this maker's favorite is a unique combination of simplicity for first-time users and potential for future implementations. The board is based on Renesas RA4M1 Arm Cortex M4 as main microcontroller and Espressif ESP32 S3 as connectivity device.

main board: this maker's favorite is a unique combination of simplicity for first-time users and potential for future implementations. The board is based on Renesas RA4M1 Arm Cortex M4 as main microcontroller and Espressif ESP32 S3 as connectivity device. Modulino sensors and actuators : buzzer, 6-axis IMU, temperature and humidity sensor, buttons, knob, LED strip and time-of-flight proximity sensor that's 7 nodes for different functionalities! They simply snap together, with no risk of mistakes. Several Modulino feature the new STM 32C0 microcontroller based on Arm Cortex M0 architecture.

: buzzer, 6-axis IMU, temperature and humidity sensor, buttons, knob, LED strip and time-of-flight proximity sensor that's 7 nodes for different functionalities! They simply snap together, with no risk of mistakes. Several Modulino feature the new STM 32C0 microcontroller based on Arm Cortex M0 architecture. The Modulino Base : a whole new physical frame designed to keep projects looking and feeling neat.

: a whole new physical frame designed to keep projects looking and feeling neat. Online resources to swiftly integrate with the Arduino ecosystem: a dedicated content platform in multiple languages, free and easy-to-use programming tools, a smartphone app to monitor and control IoT devices, and readily available Arduino Cloud templates to get up and running in minutes.

The technology behind the kit

The kit was developed by choosing the best components for durability and convenience, teaming up with leaders like Renesas, Espressif and STMicroelectronics.

"Last year we teamed-up with Arduino for the development of the new Arduino UNO R4, the quintessential board for rapid prototyping upgrading the device to a 32-bit Arm architecture, opening up a new range of possibilities. Now we are extremely happy to see our RA4M1 Microcontroller and Buck Regulator ISL854102FRZ technology being deployed within Arduino's Plug and Make Kit to foster the new generation of innovators, lowering the barriers to entry into technology," said Mohammed Dogar, VP and Head of Global Business Development and Ecosystem at Renesas Electronics

"We're proud to support Arduino on its mission to allow anyone to innovate, whether in harsh industrial environments or in the comfort of their homes. The intuitive Modulino nodes incorporate the high technological standard of our STM32C0 microcontrollers and our sensors, both MEMS (LSM6DSOX, LPS22HB) and Time-of-Flight (VL53L4CD): this is the kind of solution that truly puts great potential into people's hands, giving them the best tools along with the freedom to explore," adds Alessandro Maloberti, Partner Ecosystem Director, STMicroelectronics

Where to find the Plug and Make Kit

The Plug and Make Kit can be purchased worldwide from the Arduino Store, as well as from major distributors including Digikey, Farnell, Mouser Electronics, Reichelt, the RS Group and many other official partners.

About Arduino

Arduino is the leading open-source hardware and software company in the world. Born to provide an easy-to-use platform for anyone making interactive projects, Arduino has reached a growing community and adapted to new needs and challenges, branching out into products for IoT, wearables, 3D printing, and embedded environments. As of today, the Arduino community includes over 33 million active users.

