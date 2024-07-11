TOPPAN Digital Language acquires Austrian LSP MEINRAD

LONDON, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPPAN Digital Language (TDL) is delighted to announce that it has acquired Austria-headquartered language services provider MEINRAD. The acquisition marks a first step in TDL's expansion into the DACH region and is aligned with our focus on regulated and high-risk content.

MEINRAD was established in 1993 and has a long history and strong reputation for providing high-quality language services to its customers, as well as technology-enabled solutions, including integrations with specialist content management software. MEINRAD holds ISO certifications 9001, 17100, 18587, and 13485 (Medical Devices).

We are thrilled to welcome the exceptional team from MEINRAD, led by Meinrad Reiterer, who will stay with the business. Their expertise will help accelerate our growth and deliver cutting-edge vertical solutions to our customers. TDL looks forward to supporting the company in its growth plans, including through shared access to TDL's global operating platform and our investment in technology. In due course, MEINRAD will start trading under the TOPPAN Digital Language name.

Meinrad Reiterer commented, "Joining forces with TOPPAN Digital Language is a fantastic opportunity to expand our reach while maintaining our shared commitment to excellence. It will enable both companies to better serve our clients with leading-edge technology and expertise while drawing from our rich customer-centered culture."

Alexandra Jarvis, Chief Strategy Officer of TOPPAN Digital Language, said, "From our first meeting with the Meinrad team, we knew that our cultures of customer service and innovation were aligned. We are very pleased to welcome all the team to join us on our growth journey. We look forward to working with Meinrad's excellent roster of clients and building on the strong foundations built by the team so far. This is our third acquisition since 2021, and we see our organic investment strategy on top of acquisitions is paying off, delivering 36% organic growth in 2023 and a similar level in 2024."

About TOPPAN Digital Language

TDL is a technology-enabled language service provider headquartered in London, with operations across the USA, Europe, and Asia, and specializes in localizing business-critical content. We are proudly a subsidiary of TOPPAN Next, headquartered in Singapore, and our ultimate parent company TOPPAN Holdings Inc., a Japanese-headquartered public company, traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and with 55,000 employees worldwide. www.toppandigital.com

About MEINRAD

MEINRAD is a translation and localization service provider based in Austria. Backed by more than 30 years of experience, the company offers tailored solutions in document translation, marketing, website, and software localization, utilizing advanced tools and technology to optimize processes. With a strong focus on quality, security, and personalized service, MEINRAD supports various industries, ensuring efficient and accurate multilingual communication. Our commitment to excellence is backed by multiple ISO certifications and long-term partnerships with renowned clients. www.meinrad.cc

Media Contact: Alexandra Jarvis, Chief Strategy Officer, alex.jarvis@toppandigital.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2459423/TOPPAN_Digital_Language___MEINRAD_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/toppan-digital-language-acquires-austrian-lsp-meinrad-302194888.html