ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Acquires Summit Insurance Group, Expanding Benefit Insurance Offerings

ALKEME Bolsters Presence in Southeast With Florida Blue Experts

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2024 / ALKEME, a Top 40 Insurance Brokerage, announced the acquisition of Summit Insurance Group, a prominent Florida Blue expert agency specializing in Medicare, individual, and group health insurance plans. This strategic acquisition strengthens ALKEME's presence in the Florida market and enhances its capabilities in serving the diverse health insurance needs of individuals and business throughout the Southeast.





ALKEME Acquires Summit Insurance Group, Expanding Benefit Insurance Offerings

ALKEME bolsters presence in Southeast with Florida Blue experts.





Based in Coral Springs, Florida, Summit Insurance Group has built a strong reputation over the years as a trusted provider of health insurance solutions throughout Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Texas. With over 30 years of combined experience, the dedicated team currently serves more than 7,000 Floridians, offering expert guidance on Florida Blue (Blue Cross and Blue Shield) products and other health insurance options.

"We are excited to have Summit join the ALKEME family and add to our presence in the Southeast," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "Their deep expertise in Florida Blue products and their commitment to client service aligns perfectly with our mission to provide comprehensive insurance solutions. This acquisition allows us to expand our reach and better serve the growing Medicare and health insurance market in Florida."

"Joining forces with ALKEME opens up exciting opportunities for our team, and our clients," said Jon Wood, co-founder of Summit Health Group. "This partnership will allow us to continue our tradition of excellence while exploring new growth opportunities."

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 40 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 35 locations in 16 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 40 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest-growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

Contact Information

Josh Benveniste

Marketing

jbenveniste@alkemeins.com

SOURCE: ALKEME Insurance

View the original press release on newswire.com.