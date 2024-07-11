Bacardi Limited: Revealed: Bacardi Named "Top Places to Work for Wellbeing"

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2024 / To bring your best to work, you need to feel your best. Creating a culture and workplace where people have the support and resources to promote a positive mindset is a priority at family-owned Bacardi. From mindfulness workshops to workout programs to open conversations about wellbeing and a slew of benefits designed to support mental health, Bacardi sites across the globe are committed to driving a positive impact in the lives of people. For this effort, Bacardi is among "Top Places to Work for Wellbeing" by the 2024 Ragan Workplace Wellness Awards.

More than 50 Wellbeing Ambassadors across the business help drive local initiatives tailored to their markets. In collaboration with behavioral change experts, psychologists and Mental Health First Aiders, Bacardi hosted workshops to drive awareness about the importance of mental health and how to recognize when people need support. Among the services available to all is an assistance program that offers emotional and practical support. Available 24/7, the service is anonymous, completely confidential, and available to immediate family. Other benefits include free subscriptions to the Calm app with access to meditations, tools for more restful sleep, and other features that promote self-care and mindfulness.

All this and more supports a workplace culture where taking care of one's wellbeing, and each other's, is a priority.

Find out more about Bacardi life: www.bacardilimited.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bacardi Limited on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bacardi Limited

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi Limited

View the original press release on accesswire.com