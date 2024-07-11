Power My Analytics Expands Data Integration Capabilities With Apple Search Ads and LinkedIn Business Manager Connectors

New integrations empower mobile app and B2B marketers with seamless access to crucial advertising performance data

MAITLAND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2024 / Power My Analytics, a leading marketing ETL SaaS company, today announced the addition of two new data source connectors: Apple Search Ads and LinkedIn Business Manager. These new integrations further enhance the company's mission to empower marketers through automation and make marketing data more accessible.

The Apple Search Ads connector allows mobile app marketers to seamlessly integrate performance data from their app store advertising campaigns. This addition enables marketers to analyze key metrics such as impressions, taps, installs, and cost per acquisition (CPA) alongside data from other marketing channels.

The LinkedIn Business Manager connector provides B2B marketers with robust insights into their LinkedIn advertising performance, including revenue attribution, return on ad spend (ROAS), and pipeline metrics. This integration allows for a comprehensive view of the B2B marketing funnel, from lead generation to closed deals.

"Our goal at Power My Analytics has always been to simplify the complex task of marketing data integration," said Morgan Jones, CEO of Power My Analytics. "With the addition of Apple Search Ads and LinkedIn Business Manager connectors, we're addressing the growing needs of mobile app marketers and B2B professionals, allowing them to make more informed decisions based on a holistic view of their marketing efforts."

Both new connectors offer data backfilling for up to two years, enabling marketers to analyze historical performance alongside current campaigns. The connectors integrate seamlessly with Power My Analytics' existing reporting tools, including Looker Studio, Google Sheets, Microsoft Excel, BigQuery, and MySQL.

Heather Soersdal, Product Manager at Power My Analytics, added, "We've seen increasing demand for these integrations from our users. By adding Apple Search Ads and LinkedIn Business Manager to our roster of data sources, we're providing marketers with the tools they need to streamline their reporting processes and uncover valuable insights across more of their marketing stack."

The new connectors are available immediately to all Power My Analytics users. For more information about Power My Analytics and its data integration capabilities, visit www.powermyanalytics.com.

