Somalia's Ministry of Energy and Water Resources has launched a tender for off-grid solar-plus-storage power plants to serve 46 education facilities in the southeast of the country. The deadline for bids is August 1. The Ministry of Energy and Water Resources in Somalia has kicked off a tender for the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of off-grid solar-plus-storage power plants. The plants will serve 46 education facilities in the administrative region of Benadir in southeastern Somalia, which also covers the country's capital Mogadishu. The tender document lists 46 lots, ...

