GEP NAMED MARKET LEADER IN SOURCING AND PROCUREMENT (S2P) SOFTWARE BY PROMINENT ANALYST, HFS HORIZONS

CLARK, N.J., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of AI-driven procurement and supply chain software, strategy, and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, has been named Market Leader in the HFS Horizons: Sourcing and Procurement Service Providers, 2024 report.

The HFS Horizons evaluated the top 11 vendors of sourcing technology based on their capabilities, strategies, and customer feedback. GEP was positioned as Market Leader because of its strong customer satisfaction, AI-powered functionality, global capabilities, innovation and growth.

Download the complimentary report here, which specifically states GEP's core strengths as:

One-stop-shop with end-to-end S2P consulting, managed services and technology offerings.

Clients laud GEP's partnership approach to go beyond the contract and add value across people, processes, and technology.

Its AI-driven low-code platform, GEP QUANTUM, combines GEP SMART (procurement), GEP GREEN (sustainability), and GEP NEXXE (supply chain) to provide improved insights with the help of advanced analytics.

Strong growth in emerging geographies.

"This leadership positioning validates our investment in our AI and low-code platform, providing our clients actionable intelligence to optimize their sourcing strategies, reduce costs, and mitigate risks," said Santosh Nair, GEP's chief product officer. "We're even more excited about the future of applied AI transforming business - beginning with our just launched Total Orchestration Solution , which provides users with a simple guided intake process and visibility into the next steps and sourcing recommendations, while automating workflows to dramatically improve procurement.."

The HFS Horizons: S2P Service Providers, 2024 Research Methodology



HFS Horizons: S2P Service Providers, 2024It examines the 11 leading service providers' capabilities across the sourcing and procurement (S2P) value chain, based on a range of dimensions to understand the Why, What, How, and So What of their service offerings. We categorized the service providers across 3 horizons: Market Leaders, Enterprise Innovators, and Disruptors.Horizons research report relies on myriad data sources to support our methodology and help HFS obtain a well-rounded perspective on service capabilities of the participating organizations, including briefings, surveying and interviewing clients.

