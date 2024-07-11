Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) Market to Surpass USD 6.84 Billion by 2031; Adoption for Military & Defense Applications Boosts Growth | SkyQuest Technology

WESTFORD, Mass., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to SkyQuest, the global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) Market size was valued at USD 1.57 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 1.85 billion in 2023 to USD 6.84 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.80% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

Underwater vehicles capable of operating on their own using advanced technologies and sensors are known as autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs). Complete autonomous operation and low costs of purchase of AUVs are factors that drive the preference for AUVs over ROVs (remote operated vehicles). The global autonomous underwater vehicle market is segmented into technology, type, shape, payload type, shape, payload type, application, and region.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.85 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $6.84 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.80% Forecast Period 2024-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Technology, Type, Shape, Payload Type and Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Digital interactions across various industries through blockchain technology Key Market Opportunities Growing Demand for AUVs for Border and Coastal Security to Fuel Market Growth Key Market Drivers Increasing Offshore Production of Deepwater Oil and Gas to Stimulate Market Growth

Segments covered in Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) Market are as follows:

Technology Imaging (Side-scan sonar imagery, Multibeam Echo Sounders, Sub-bottom Profilers, LED lighting), Navigation (Compass-based Navigation, Inertial Navigation), Collision Avoidance (Sonars), Communication (Acoustic communication, Satellite communication), Propulsion (Fin Control Actuators, Linear Electromechanical Actuators, Propulsion Motors, Pump Motors, Battery Modules {Deployment For Energy Storage, Applied Battery Technologies and Alternatives}, Propulsion System Types {Electric system, Mechanical System, Hybrid System})

Type Small AUVs (In Ocean Observation, Route Mapping, And Mine-hunting Applications), Medium AUVs (In Military Applications), Large AUVs (In Deep-Water Mapping and Survey Applications)

Shape TorPedo (In Marine Engineering), Laminar Flow Body (In Border Security), Streamlined Rectangular Style (Collection of Underwater Information), Multi-hull Vehicle (Surveying Seafloor and Their Magnetic Properties)

Payload Type Cameras (High-resolution Digital Still Cameras, Dual-eye Cameras), Sensors (Conductivity, Temperature, And Depth {CTD} Sensors, Biogeochemical Sensors {Turbulence Probes, And Oxygen, Nitrate, Chlorophyll, And Photosynthetically Active Radiation [PAR] Sensors}), Synthetic Aperture Sonars, Echo Sounders, Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers, Others

Application Military & Defense (Border- Security & Surveillance, Anti-submarine Warfare, Anti-trafficking & Contraband Monitoring, Environmental Assessment, Mine Countermeasure Identification), Oil & Gas (Pipeline Survey, Geophysical Survey, Debris/Clearance Survey, Baseline Environmental Assessment), Environment Protection & Monitoring (Habitat Research, Water Sampling, Fishery Study, Emergency Response), Oceanography (Deployment Of AUVs To Receive Time And Spatial Scale-related Data), Archeology & Exploration (Locate Underwater Archeological Sites), Search & Salvage Operations (Adoption Of AUVs to Detect Shipwrecks)



Large Autonomous Underwater Vehicles to Take Precedence in Revenue Generation

From resource exploration in the oil & gas industry to deepwater exploration activities large AUVs are preferred due to their endurance and better data collection capabilities. Rapidly expanding oil & gas exploration activities to satisfy the surging demand for energy is also estimated to benefit autonomous underwater vehicle market growth via this sub-segment. Large autonomous underwater vehicles can deliver higher payloads and carry more sensors and instruments required for deepwater exploration and other crucial marine explorations.

Meanwhile, the use of small AUVs is projected to increase at a rapid pace over the coming years. Limited budgets of certain organizations push them to opt for small AUVs and the growing use of autonomous underwater vehicles for military applications is helping this sub-segment boost market growth at a rapid pace. The use of small AUVs for search and rescue operations will also create new opportunities for autonomous underwater vehicle manufacturers in the long run.

Military & Defense Applications to Lead Market Charge

Growing demand for underwater surveillance and reconnaissance around the world amidst mounting geopolitical tensions around the world is allowing the military & defense sub-segment to augment market growth. High investments in enhancements of marine security and the need for combating underwater threats are also contributing to the high market share of this sub-segment. A growing number of governments increasing their military & defense spending budgets are also helping boost sales of autonomous underwater vehicles through this sub-segment.

Environment protection and monitoring applications emerge as the most opportune segment for autonomous underwater vehicle providers. Growing emphasis on sustainability and increasing water pollution levels are guiding the demand for autonomous underwater vehicles over the coming years. High investments of governments and environmental organizations to preserve marine ecosystems are also slated to benefit sales of autonomous underwater vehicles.

Hybrid Propulsion Systems to Gain Traction in Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) Market

High concerns about pollution spread by fossil fuels are projected to bolster the demand for clean energy propulsion systems. Growing emphasis on making a smooth transition towards clean propulsion systems is projected to promote the adoption of hybrid propulsion systems that are compatible with conventional fuels but are much more efficient and less polluting than traditional propulsion systems.

Autonomous underwater vehicle companies need to target the use of electric propulsion systems to make their business future-proof in the long run. Autonomous underwater vehicle providers can generate a good amount of revenue by investing in military and defense applications as the focus on marine defense increases around the world. Small AUVs is projected to emerge as the most opportune sub-segment for incoming as well as established autonomous underwater vehicle manufacturers in the long run.

