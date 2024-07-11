Injectable Cytotoxic Drug Market to Progress at a CAGR of 6.8%, reaching USD 38.2 Billion by 2034 - Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Cytotoxic drugs are capable of interacting directly with DNA and such drugs can interact with the biosynthesis of proteins, and hence, are used as chemotherapeutic agents. Dactinomycin, Epirubicin, Bleomycin, Idarubicin, and Daunorubicin are some key examples of cytotoxic drugs.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Owing to various key industry forces, the global injectable cytotoxic drug market is advance at a moderate CAGR of 6.8% through the forecast era. This development is projected to help the competitive space reach USD 38.2 billion by 2034. The last measured size of the ecosystem was USD 18.6 billion in 2023.

The prevalence of cancer has been a key factor that drives the demand for many sectors. Various therapeutics and treatments are required to be given to cancer patients, which drives the demand for such therapies and treatments.

The upsurge in rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis is driving the need for advanced therapeutics. To cater to the growing demand, medical professionals have been investing more in the development of new drugs that can reduce the reaction of the human body, elevating the success rate of the treatment.

Clinical testing and development of injectable drugs are gaining momentum. As a result of such factors, the introduction of such drugs in the market is gaining traction. Owing to the rising demand across the world, this factor proves to be a boon for the healthcare sector.

Injectable Cytotoxic Drug Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period? 2024-2034 Base Year? 2020-2022 Size in 2023 US$ 18.6 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 38.2 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.8 % No. of Pages 145 Pages Segments covered Drug Class, Application, Sales Channel

The rising investments in research and development are likely to spur prospects for key players in the ecosystem. Innovations in drug formulation and delivery of such drugs become feasible, which helps the ecosystem grow.

The growing demand for non-invasive treatments is driving the requirement for injectable drugs. The delivery of such medicines can turn out to be more efficient as intravenous drug applications can accelerate treatment action speed.

The awareness of injectable cytotoxic drugs is spurring. Healthcare experts have streamlined the use of such drugs in the initial treatments of cancer. Owing to the standardization of treatments to cater to the heterogeneity of cancer cases, such drugs can play a pivotal role in shaping the competitive space.

Pertaining to narrowing down the scope of cancer treatment, immunotherapy, and other treatments are gaining momentum. Injectable cytotoxic drugs play a crucial role in terms of increasing the efficiency of such treatments. This acts as a key growth driver for the progress of the ecosystem. The rising investments in the healthcare infrastructure in various countries are expected to push the growth of the injectable cytotoxic drug market further.

Key Findings from the Market Report

The injectable cytotoxic drug market is segmented based on different key parameters. Based on the drug class, alkylating drugs are likely to govern the ecosystem. Due to the growing prevalence of mast cell tumors, the demand for such drugs is likely to proliferate.

Antimetabolites form another contributor to the said segment. Due to the growing emphasis on the prevention of cancer mutation, such drugs are used.

Owing to the growing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, the demand for injectable drugs in the sector is likely to increase. This helps the category contribute the highest to the competitive space.

Based on sales channels, hospitals are expected to govern the market due to the growing demand for better medical assistance for cancer.

Regional Profile

Owing to the development of the healthcare infrastructure in Asia-Pacific , the scope for the competitive space in the region is likely to increase drastically.

, the scope for the competitive space in the region is likely to increase drastically. European companies are focusing on research and development, which might introduce new drugs and augment the injectable cytotoxic drug market in the region.

are focusing on research and development, which might introduce new drugs and augment the injectable cytotoxic drug market in the region. Technological advancements in North America are likely to assist the progress of the industry in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Johnson & Johnson is a key player in the competitive landscape and the business offers products for many verticals, like pulmonary hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, and neuroscience.

is a key player in the competitive landscape and the business offers products for many verticals, like pulmonary hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, and neuroscience. Sanofi S.A. is another player offering products like Aldurazyme, Amaryl, and Aubagio.

is another player offering products like Aldurazyme, Amaryl, and Aubagio. Eli Lilly and Company produces products like Dulaglutide, Insulin Lispro, and Insulin Delivery Medical Devices.

Key Players

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi S.A.

Eli Lilly and Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Key Developments in the Injectable Cytotoxic Drug Market

In May 2024, Sanofi S.A. acquired Inhibrx Inc. This strategic move has bolstered the position of the organization in the market.

acquired Inhibrx Inc. This strategic move has bolstered the position of the organization in the market. In June 2024, Johnson & Johnson acquired Proteologix Inc. This helped the organization expand in the competitive space.

Market Segmentation

Drug Class

Alkylating Drugs

Cytotoxic Antibodies

Antimetabolites

Others (Plant Alkaloids, etc.)

Application

Oncology

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Others (Multiple Sclerosis, etc.)

Sales Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug and Retail Stores

Online Pharmacies

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

