Warsaw, Poland--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2024) - Relevant Software, a leading provider of healthcare software development services, announced a significant milestone in its commitment to data security and client confidentiality: achieving compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

The HIPAA Privacy Rule, as outlined by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), sets national standards for the protection of individuals' medical records and other identifiable health information, collectively known as "protected health information" (PHI). It requires stringent measures to ensure PHI privacy and sets definitive limits and conditions on its use or disclosure without patient consent. These guidelines ensure that individuals' health information remains confidential and secure across all relevant healthcare entities.

"Our HIPAA compliance ensures that healthcare clients can leverage our software development services with complete confidence," said Anna Dzuba, VP of Delivery at Relevant Software. "Following HIPAA's strict guidelines ensures that all sensitive patient data and ePHI are managed with the highest level of care and security. "

Comprehensive Approach to Security

As healthcare remains the leading sector in the Notifiable Data Breach Scheme, largely due to personal information theft, Relevant sought to establish a higher benchmark, narrow the industry gap, and counter this alarming pattern.

Relevant Software's path to HIPAA compliance took a thorough approach to security, covering various measures to ensure patient data protection. The company's strategy for compliance includes:

Risk Assessment and Management: Relevant Software thoroughly assesses risks to identify potential vulnerabilities and applies robust risk management practices to mitigate them.

Data Encryption: High-level encryption protects data, whether it's stored or transmitted, ensuring that patient information remains secure and confidential.

Access Controls: Comprehensive access controls limit sensitive health data access to authorized individuals, mitigating the risk of unauthorized access or data breaches.

Regular Audits and Monitoring: Relevant Software conducts regular audits and continuous monitoring of systems and processes to maintain compliance with HIPAA regulations and promptly address any issues that may arise.

Emergency and Disaster Planning: They revised their emergency mode operations, disaster recovery strategies, and security incident response plans to ensure readiness for any unexpected situations.

Employee Training: All staff members receive regular cybersecurity training and awareness sessions to stay updated on the latest security practices.

Relevant Software's commitment to HIPAA compliance extends across its range of healthcare software solutions, including:

Electronic Health Records (EHR) Systems: Ensuring patient data is securely stored and easily accessible to authorized personnel.

Telehealth Platforms: Providing secure, HIPAA-compliant video and messaging services for remote patient consultations.

Patient Management Systems: Safeguarding patient information while streamlining administrative and clinical workflows.

Medical Billing Software: Protecting sensitive financial and health information during the billing and payment processes.

Clinical Decision Support Systems: Ensuring that patient data used for decision-making is secure and compliant with privacy regulations.

"We operate in a highly regulated industry, handling some of the most sensitive data, and we take its security and privacy very seriously. HIPAA compliance is more than just fulfilling legal requirements; it's a key part of establishing trust with our clients and their patients," explained Anna Dzuba, VP of Delivery in Relevant Software.

HIPAA compliance is a key achievement for Relevant Software, yet their commitment to excellence doesn't stop here. They remain focused on driving innovation in healthcare technology. HIPAA compliance positions the company to expand its reach, offering secure solutions to more healthcare providers and organizations.

For more details about Relevant Software HIPAA-compliant solutions and to learn how they can support your organization's data security needs, visit their website or contact their team directly.

Contact:

Anna Dziuba

VP of Delivery at Relevant Software

+442045770054

+19293228942

welcome@relevant.software

https://relevant.software/

