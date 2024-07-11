GoDaddy 2023 Sustainability Report: Frameworks and Metrics | United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2024 / GoDaddy

Frameworks and Metrics

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

GoDaddy is a member of the United Nations Global Compact and is committed to supporting its Ten Principles and to reporting our progress toward the SDGs annually. We are proud of the progress we made toward the six SDGs where we believe our company has the greatest opportunity for impact. We've detailed this progress below.

SDG 5: Gender Equality Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.

Our culture of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) is core to our business. GoDaddy was among the first companies to announce and publish our pay parity results, and we're proud to achieve gender pay parity (globally) for the ninth year in a row and ethnicity pay parity (in the U.S.) for the seventh year in a row.14 We disclose detailed information on our gender diversity progress in our annual Sustainability Report.

SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all.

SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization, and foster innovation.

We believe that GoDaddy's products and services enable digital microbusinesses to thrive, thereby supporting local and regional economic growth globally. We aim to operate our data centers that fuel our products and services as sustainably as possible by streamlining and consolidating operations to reduce our overall energy usage. We also procure renewable energy, where possible, to cover our data center operations. Since 2019, our EMEA data centers used 100% renewable energy through purchasing Guarantees of Origin. In 2023, our Phoenix data center was also covered by 100% renewable energy from renewable energy credits.

SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth Promote sustained, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment, and decent work for all.

SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities Reduce inequality within and among countries.

We believe that inclusive entrepreneurship helps fuel local economies globally, increases generational wealth, decreases wealth gaps, and ultimately improves lives. We work to serve diverse entrepreneurs no matter their age, race, gender, sexual orientation, socioeconomic background, location, or other experience, or identity. Through Empower by GoDaddy, our signature social impact program, we help underserved small and micro-business owners grow their businesses online and in-person. We served nearly 2,900 entrepreneurs in communities across the U.S., Canada, Germany, and the U.K. through 250 workshops and more than 1,450 one-on-one mentorship sessions.

SDG 16: Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all, and build effective, accountable, and inclusive institutions at all levels.

Our corporate governance framework lays the foundation for effective oversight and management accountability. Our commitment to conducting business with honesty and integrity is captured in our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, which goes hand in hand with our DTRT trainings. We also offer an Ethics Helpline where anyone can report any violations of company policies, our Code, or the law. GoDaddy takes an unsparing stance when it comes to hosting Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). We do not allow content that sexually exploits or endangers minors. To help protect children, we use several tools and systems to prevent or rapidly detect and remove illegal CSAM from our platforms. GoDaddy is a member of the Tech Coalition, a collaborative effort among industry leaders to prevent and eradicate online child sexual exploitation and abuse. Additional information on our response to online CSAM can be found on our GoDaddy Engineering Blog.

