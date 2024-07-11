Wood Dale, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2024) - Gebrüder Weiss, a 500-year-old international transport and logistics company, announced further expansion in the Intermountain West region with a newly opened location in Denver, Colorado. Don Derbin, a Denver-based freight forwarding and logistics leader with decades of experience, was named Branch Manager. Catherine Gregerson, an industry air and ocean import and export specialist, was hired for the Air & Sea Operations role. Denver is a large freight hub for domestic trucking, air cargo, e-commerce, and intermodal transport and is home to the sixth-largest airport in the world by passenger size. Derbin will head all Denver operations and build out a regional team.

"This announcement is exciting on two fronts. We are thrilled to establish a new strategic hub in Denver and continue our pace of growth in the region," said Mark McCullough, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss North America. "We are equally thrilled to welcome Don Derbin to Gebrüder Weiss. We specifically sought him out for this role based on his depth of industry knowledge, extensive network of longstanding partnerships, and stellar reputation."

The office opening is part of a broader expansion in the Intermountain West. Earlier this year, Gebrüder Weiss announced the acquisition of Cargo-Link, a non-asset-based freight forwarding company located in Salt Lake City, Utah, specializing in less-than-container load shipping. The Denver location provides additional shipping synergies and operational efficiencies with the Salt Lake City team. Denver is a fast-growing city in terms of population and economic growth, and customer demand has increased as a result. In addition to its regional strength, Denver's central freight hub location opens access to the West Coast and Midwest.

Derbin has more than 20 years of management and supply chain leadership experience and an impressive sales and operations background at mid-sized European freight forwarding companies. "I've long admired Gebrüder Weiss as a company, and I jumped at the opportunity to join them in Denver," says Derbin. "There is tremendous potential in the area, and I'm excited to lead the Denver-based expansion as part of such a well-respected global organization."

Denver International Airport, a vital hub for cargo operations, handles millions of tons of freight annually, making it a strategic location for Gebrüder Weiss's new expansion.



About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 8,600 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. The company has implemented a wide variety of environmental, economic and social initiatives and is considered a pioneer in sustainable business practices. The company's emphasis on superior customer service pairs customized solutions with a single point of contact to provide customers with focused, reliable, and economical solutions. gw-world.com/us

