Chinese manufacturer Deye says its new residential battery and integrated hybrid inverter system has a rated output power ranging from 14 kW to 20 kW. Chinese inverter manufacturer Deye has developed a new series of low-voltage, three-phase energy storage systems (ESS) with integrated hybrid inverters. "The inverter's 40 V to 60 V battery setup provides a cost-effective and safe energy storage solution," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. "Its expandable nature eliminates the need for a battery management system (BMS) box, making it perfect for various applications, from residential to ...

