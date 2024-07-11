Entergy Corporation: Entergy Texas Provides $125,000 Donation to Red Cross for Hurricane Beryl Relief

Funds help nonprofit partners provide disaster relief and assistance with rebuilding and recovery

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2024 / Entergy Texas is pleased to announce a shareholder commitment of $125,000 to the American Red Cross to help support relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Beryl in Southeast Texas. This contribution will help facilitate the provision of essential services such as shelter, food, medical care and other vital resources to assist those affected by the hurricane in their recovery process.

Hurricane Beryl's impact has been substantial, leading to widespread damage and displacing many individuals in the area and across the state. The level of damage brought by the Category 1 hurricane underscores the urgent need for assistance and resources to aid those grappling from the storm's impact.

Eliecer Viamontes, president and CEO of Entergy Texas, expressed the company's dedication to providing assistance during this time of need, stating, "Entergy Texas is proud to stand alongside the Red Cross in supporting the relief efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Beryl in Southeast Texas. Our commitment to helping communities in distress remains unwavering, and we are hopeful that our contribution will offer relief and comfort to those facing hardships in the storm's aftermath."

For more information on Entergy Texas' restoration following Hurricane Beryl, visit the company's online Storm Center.

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 512,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 electric company. Entergy powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. For the latest news from Entergy Texas, visit the Newsroom and connect with @EntergyTX on social media.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com