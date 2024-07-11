Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Technisches Handelssystem sagt "Strong Buy"! Fünf Gründe sprechen für diese Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 874929 | ISIN: FR0000031577 | Ticker-Symbol: V16
Frankfurt
11.07.24
15:29 Uhr
340,50 Euro
-7,00
-2,01 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
VIRBAC SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIRBAC SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
345,00346,0017:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.07.2024 16:46 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Virbac: Termination of the liquidity contract

TERMINATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

We inform you of the termination of our liquidity contract since July 1st, 2024.

This contact was in place since February 19, 2019 and suspended since February 3rd, 2023.

A lifelong commitment to animal health
At Virbac, we provide innovative solutions to veterinarians, farmers and animal owners in more than 100 countries around the world. Covering more than 50 species, our range of products and services enables us to diagnose, prevent and treat the majority of pathologies. Every day, we are committed to improving the quality of life of animals and to shaping the future of animal health together.

Virbac: Euronext Paris - subfund A - ISIN code: FR0000031577 / MNEMO: VIRP
Financial Affairs Department: tel. 04 92 08 71 32 - email: finances@virbac.com - Website: corporate.virbac.com

Attachment

  • Virbac_termination_of_the_liquidity_contract_01 07 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7a80c8df-95cc-447c-acb7-dd40aa1696ad)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.