City of Jal Partners With Sustainability Partners to Implement Advanced Metering Infrastructure

AMI Solution Will Help Jal, New Mexico, Meet Its Water Conservation Goals

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2024 / The City of Jal, New Mexico, launched its Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Project with Sustainability Partners this week. Over the next three months, Jal will replace approximately 1,000 existing water meters with new Kamstrup ultrasonic meters that provide and remotely transmit near real-time water usage data. This technology will help the city reach its water conservation goals. For this project, Jal partnered with Sustainability Partners, a leader in providing communities with infrastructure funding, deployment, and maintenance.

Jal Mayor Stephen Aldridge underscores the city's unwavering commitment to responsible water use, stating, "Implementing AMI is not just a step, but a leap towards ensuring sustainable water management in Jal."

This transformative project replaces Jal's outdated system with AMI technology, a comprehensive system that measures, collects, and analyzes water usage data. Incorporating hardware, software, communication tools, and customer displays will provide a cost-effective approach to enhancing customer service, improving water conservation, and, most importantly, providing near real-time water usage data for Jal water utility customers. Sustainability Partners is collaborating with Resource Wise and L&T Services to install and integrate Jal's new AMI system.

Ryan Mast, lead Infrastructure Partner of Sustainability Partners in New Mexico, said, "We're thrilled to partner with the City of Jal on this important initiative. AMI technology offers a powerful solution for water conservation, and the benefits will be felt by residents and the environment for years to come."

About Jal, New Mexico

Jal, New Mexico, is a thriving community nestled in the heart of Lea County. It offers a unique blend of rich history, stunning natural beauty, and a warm, welcoming community. Founded in 1917, Jal played a significant role in the early days of Route 66, and its historic downtown still retains a nostalgic charm.

About Sustainability Partners

Sustainability Partners (SP) is a Public Benefit Company that facilitates funding and deployment of essential infrastructure to help municipalities, universities, schools, and hospitals meet their needs. SP can help solve any combination of funding, design, engineering, procurement, installation, and maintenance of essential infrastructure with no upfront costs. Like a utility, SP charges a monthly usage fee based on a month-to-month agreement. SP's goal is to establish long-term relationships with its customers and ensure that the infrastructure remains safe, reliable, and improving forever.

