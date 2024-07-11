The IEA Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme's (IEA-PVPS) latest factsheet covers bifacial PV modules and advanced tracking systems. It says a combination of bifacial modules with single-axis tracking could increase energy output by up to 35%. Bifacial tracking systems have the lowest levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) for more than 90% of the world, according to the International Energy Agency's IEA-PVPS division. Its Task 13 fact sheet, which focuses on bifacial tracking, explains that a combination of bifacial modules with single-axis tracking produces the cheapest electricity, as it increases ...

