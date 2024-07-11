INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: Build Show LIVE Registration Opens, Bringing Experts and Top Tier Residential Companies to Austin, Texas

Build Show LIVE, the first-ever event for custom home builders, remodelers and specialty contractors, opens registration and announces exhibitors and education for the first-ever gathering (November 7-9, Austin Convention Center, Texas). Informa Markets, the world's largest B2B event organizer, and The Build Show, the leading media platform for residential construction, are teaming up to present in-person content focused on building science, fine craftsmanship and sustainable building practices. For the first time, the event will share project-specific techniques and new products to better serve the residential home-building workforce.

The expo will encompass more than 200 of the most trusted residential construction and building science companies from various categories to showcase products and solutions spanning exterior building, insulation, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC), outdoor living, kitchen and bath, tools, equipment and hardware. Complementing the show floor, three live stages will hold demonstrations featuring Matt Risinger and the Build Show experts showcasing new methods, materials and best practices in home building and renovation.

"As we prepare for the much-anticipated launch of Build Show LIVE, we're continuously engaging with our audiences to highlight brands, topics and speakers that shape this new wave of home building focusing on sustainability, quality and longevity, ultimately resulting in smarter, more efficient and long-lasting homes," remarks Kevin Thornton, Senior Vice President, Informa Markets Construction. "We are eager to unite the residential construction community with the Build Show audience to expand knowledge across the sector, drive innovation and offer new techniques through demonstrations from Build Show experts."

Showcasing discovery and education, Build Show LIVE will captivate the residential construction sector in the southern region as the remodel and new home markets in Dallas, Austin, and Houston are experiencing record numbers of projects and revenue. Remarkably, these cities boast 300 percent more new homes than California's three largest markets, despite having a smaller population. Supporting this region through education and investing in skill development ensures the sustained growth and success of the residential industry, maintaining high standards of quality and safety.

"At Build Show LIVE, attendees will experience expert builders and trades professionals sharing best-in-class tips and cutting-edge processes for residential construction to meet the booming demand for new, safe and healthy homes," shares Matt Risinger, CEO, The Build Show. "This event will offer unique access to top-tier brands and over 30 educational sessions by respected industry experts. Do not miss this rare opportunity to connect with the leaders and innovators shaping the future of residential construction. You can even register for a tour of my personal home. Unlike any event before, Build Show LIVE is poised to set new standards in the industry and change the way homes are built - do not miss out, register now."

Classroom style content will be available in 45 education sessions with Build Show experts showcasing expertise on various topics including tool organization, floor maintenance, digital design, roof venting and much more. One of the main education highlights, the Build Science 301 World Premier, the first-ever live presentation of the third installment of the highly recognized build science teaching series will discuss and dissect critical assemblies by analyzing how to maintain continuity of water, thermal, air and vapor management strategies presented by Home-Builder Matt Risinger and Architect Steve Baczek.

Companies already confirmed to exhibit include Advanced Building Products, Inc., Andersen Windows and Doors, Aquor Water Systems, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Champion Power Equipment, Delta Millworks, Deckorators, FAKRO, Fortress Building Products, Huber Engineered Wood, Innotech Windows and Doors, Keylink, Kouros Tools, LP Building Solutions, MRCOOL HVAC, Panasonic, Polyguard, Prosoco, Truss, with more to be announced.

Build Show LIVE launches at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas, November 7-9, 2024. To register for the inaugural event, visit www.buildshowlive.com and stay up to date with announcements.

To view the exhibitor list, please visit www.buildshowlive.com.

About Build Show LIVE

Build Show LIVE, created by Informa Markets Construction in collaboration with The Build Show, the trusted voice in residential construction, is the premier trade event dedicated to building science, fine craftsmanship and project-specific techniques. Launching November 2024 in Austin Texas, Build Show LIVE will bring together custom home builders, contractors, remodelers, architects, business leaders and top-industry companies to discover ground-breaking products that create powerful solutions. Learn from leading trades experts through live, on-floor building clinics, demonstrations and conference sessions. Build Show LIVE brings its audience together through engaging digital content, hands-on training and the most accessible resources now for the first-time under one roof at the inaugural event for the Build community. To learn more about the event, visit www.buildshowlive.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

About The Build Show

The Build Show is the leading video storytelling platform that provides building science knowledge and insight to inspire higher quality residential construction outcomes. Creator of The Build Show, Matt Risinger has a devoted following of over 1.7M across The Build Show platforms including YouTube, Instagram and the Build Podcast. With over 5M average monthly video views by professional builders, remodelers, architects, and homeowners, The Build Show is the most viewed building science edutainment platform. The Build Show partners with leading construction manufacturers, organizations, and companies, providing customized advertisement and sponsorship opportunities that deliver impactful marketing results. For more information, please visit www.thebuildshow.com.

