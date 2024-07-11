MangoApps Workplace: The New Communication and Collaboration Solution Tailored for SMBs

Migration Services are Available for Workplace by Meta Customers

ISSAQUAH, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2024 / MangoApps, a leading provider of modern intranet and employee experience solutions, announced the launch of a new communication and collaboration solution for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), MangoApps Workplace. Built on the same robust platform trusted by thousands of customers large and small, MangoApps Workplace offers packaging and features that meet the unique needs of SMBs.

MangoApps Workplace

MangoApps Workplace is the best replacement for Workplace by Meta.





Empowering SMBs With Seamless Communication and Collaboration

MangoApps Workplace streamlines communication and enhances collaboration all in one intuitive platform, ensuring teams stay connected and productive regardless where they work. Customers can sign up for a 14-day trial and choose from several cost-effective packages with substantial value.

"SMBs shouldn't have to choose between cheap, incomplete tools or expensive, complex enterprise tools just to communicate and collaborate. MangoApps Workplace is the answer," said Anup Kejriwal, co-founder and CEO of MangoApps. "We're excited to provide fellow SMBs a powerful, affordable all-in-one communication and collaboration solution with a simple buying experience. We are making it easy for teams to start using MangoApps to communicate and collaborate effectively, eliminating the need for multiple apps, all without being forced to speak to anyone to sign up for an account."

Offering a Seamless Transition From Workplace by Meta

With Workplace by Meta scheduled to shut down in August 2025, MangoApps Workplace is the best alternative for those seeking a replacement. MangoApps is an original enterprise social network with a familiar user experience that will ensure a seamless transition for employees. MangoApps is offering migration services for Workplace by Meta customers to transfer data and content, making the switch easy and cost-effective. Sign up here.

Comprehensive Features for Every Need

MangoApps Workplace offers a wide array of features designed to enhance employee productivity and engagement:

Communication: Keep teams connected and informed with real-time messaging, personalized news feeds, and interactive comments.

Collaboration: Manage projects with file sharing, document management, and seamless integration with popular collaboration platforms.

Engagement: Foster a vibrant culture with tools for connectivity, recognition, and engagement, including interactive polls and customizable branding.

Productivity: Streamline operations with task management, screen recording, forms, and customizable workflows.

MangoApps Workplace is available now in Basic, Standard, and Pro packages. An Enterprise package is available for companies with more than 500 employees. Visit workplace.mangoapps.com for more information and to sign up for a free 14-day trial.

About MangoApps

At MangoApps, our goal is a world where all employees, whether they work at a desk or on the frontline, are engaged, efficient, and fulfilled. Our unified modern intranet and employee app platform is the all-in-one solution that redefines the work experience by providing consistency and rich engagement for employees no matter where they are. With a 15-year history, MangoApps is trusted by companies all over the world from SMB to Enterprise. Rethink the employee experience at www.mangoapps.com.

Contact Information

Andy Tolton

VP, Marketing

andyt@mangoapps.com

(425) 681-2770

SOURCE: MangoApps

