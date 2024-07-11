SupplySide West and Food ingredients North America Brings New Product Focuses and Highlights Developmental Resources for Health Professionals

The annual event, now open for registration, will gather global nutrition industry to discover latest ingredients and solutions in product development and ingredient sourcing.

SupplySide West and Food ingredients North America, the leading event dedicated to dietary supplements, food and beverage ingredients, personal care and animal nutrition, presented by KSM-66 Ashwagandha, announces open registration for the must-attend global event, taking place in Las Vegas, October 28-31 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

SupplySide West and Food ingredients North America is the meeting place where the nutrition and wellness industry converges to accelerate the discovery of high-quality ingredients and products propelling advancement in formulation, manufacturing, packaging and regulatory compliance. The annual event provides resources that support the development of finished consumer goods that drive the global business economy.

"Last year the event hit a record-breaking level in attendance and engagement, and this October we are expecting that momentum to continue as we introduce products, speakers and science that will become the driving forces in the industry in the months and years to come," shares Danica Cullins, Senior Vice President of SupplySide. "Through curated presentations throughout the event campus, expansion in growing product categories and ample networking opportunities for professionals, we continue to find new ways to enhance the experience for our attendees, exhibitors and partners."

First-time attendees can experience curated events and receptions aimed at creating a foundation of knowledge and establishing resources for professionals that are new to the industry. The First-Time Attendee Reception invites all newcomers to gain familiarity and understanding of SupplySide West and Food ingredients North America and the industries served, and various education sessions support the introduction to key brands, trends and insights.

More than 135 hours of education tracks will feature leading nutritionists, scientists and business owners to share expertise that covers a wide range of topics contributing to overall wellness, including health, nutrition, vitality and consumption. Various tracks will span food and beverage science challenges, clean label and better-for-you, healthy aging, active nutrition, women's health, functional beverages, ingredient claims, the microbiome and dietary supplement foundations.

Embracing emerging health trends and adopting targeted methods that support cognitive function and healthy aging, a larger portion of the population is expected to join the longevity movement, characterized by increased intake of supplements, nutrition and biohacking. As preventative health and longevity clinics proliferate worldwide , the establishment of more robust standards will ensure the safety and credibility of these practices.

Supporting the exploration of materials and ingredients, specialty pavilions will present curated assortments on the show floor. The New Exhibitor Zone will feature over 70 companies debuting for the first time. Ingredient Idol, this year with the addition of a food and beverage edition, includes short-form elevator style pitches of a unique ingredient in food or beverage products in front of a live panel of judges, creating a platform for brands to present new innovations. Additionally, the Sustainable Packaging Solutions Showcase , located in the Sustainability Zone, will incorporate companies leading the way in sustainable packaging, highlighting brands who have made strides in material innovation.

A slate of networking opportunities on the show floor in the Networking Hub include contributions to professional and business development, speed networking, topic-based meetups, knowledge building and expert insights. Professional development workshops will include Building the right team, managers, HR professionals and business owners who want to enhance hiring skills, and The power of effective communication: Building your leadership communication toolkit, providing emerging and established leaders with practical tools and insights to implement to create positive, lasting change. Also new to SupplySide West and Food ingredients North America, the Headshot Lounge will be available for all professionals to participate in.

