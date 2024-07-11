The Appointment Continues the Success of CTO Pete Schmitt, Who Retires After 23 Years of Dedicated Service

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2024 / MicroAge® is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim McCulloch as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). McCulloch will succeed Pete Schmitt, who is retiring after 23 years of dedicated service.

MicroAge Appoints Tim McCulloch as Chief Technology Officer

Pete Schmitt has been a cornerstone success for over two decades at cStor (now a MicroAge company) and MicroAge. Schmitt was part of the founding team at cStor and played a pivotal role in guiding the company's technology and engineering direction as CTO. His responsibilities at cStor and MicroAge included researching new and emerging technologies to ensure the company stayed at the forefront of technological trends and best practices. His tenure as CTO has been marked by significant contributions to the company's growth and innovation, and his leadership and commitment to excellence have left an indelible mark on MicroAge.

Tim McCulloch initially joined MicroAge in March 2022 with an impressive background in technology leadership. McCulloch's career spans over two decades, during which he has consistently demonstrated innovative leadership and a keen ability to drive technological advancements. As CTO, McCulloch will be instrumental in shaping MicroAge's corporate IT strategy, driving the AI/ML roadmap and service adoption, ensuring corporate security compliance, leading sales engineering, and evolving the company's cybersecurity practice.

As McCulloch takes the helm, his vision for integrating cutting-edge technologies into MicroAge's solutions will reinforce the company's commitment to delivering exceptional value to its clients. His expertise will guide MicroAge's technological advancements, further elevating the company's reputation as a leader in the IT services sector.

"Pete Schmitt's retirement marks the end of an era for MicroAge. His 23 years of service have been instrumental in shaping our organization into what it is today. We are incredibly grateful for his dedication and leadership," said MicroAge CEO Rob Zack. "As we look to the future, we are thrilled to welcome Tim McCulloch as our new CTO. His wealth of experience and innovative vision will undoubtedly propel MicroAge to new heights, and we look forward to the exciting advancements he will bring to our team and clients."

About MicroAge

MicroAge combines a powerful mix of technology services backed by vendor-certified engineers and skilled experts to deliver the competitive edge technology leaders need in today's disruptive digital environment. MicroAge is a full-service solutions integrator and Microsoft Solution Partner recognized annually by Computer Reseller News (CRN) in the Tech Elite 250, Solution Provider 500, and MSP 500 lists of top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, MicroAge has a rapidly expanding national salesforce to support growing demand. To learn more, visit MicroAge.com.

