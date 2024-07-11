Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp to OSL Leverage Certificates Extend E

Correction regarding market segment. New market segment is OSL Warrants Extend E. By request of the issuer, as from July 12, 2024, the following instruments listed on OSL Warrants will change market segment to OSL Warrants Extend E. Long name ISIN MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N01 NO0013245514 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N02 NO0013245522 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N03 NO0013245530 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N04 NO0013245548 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N05 NO0013245555 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com