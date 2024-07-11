South Korea's Shinshung E&G says it will supply 47 MW of modules for the country's first integrated renewable energy complex. It also recently signed an agreement to expand the deployment of rooftop solar in South Korea. Shinshung E&G has announced a contract to supply 47 MW of PV modules for a floating solar project at Imha Dam in Gyeongsangbuk-do province, South Korea. The project, billed as the largest of its kind in South Korea, is also the country's first integrated renewable energy complex. This means it is being led by local government and residents. To date, 4,500 local residents have ...

