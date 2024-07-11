INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Mayo Clinic and Philips to Keynote at Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis, Addressing Medical Technological Development

Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis, now open for registration, will discuss and shape the future of the region's manufacturing landscape

Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis, the Midwest's only annual end-to-end design and manufacturing event, today announces its keynote speakers set to discuss topics from artificial intelligence in medical devices to 3D technology in medicine, in the heart of the midwestern hub of medtech innovation, Minneapolis.

Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis, comprised of MD&M (Medical Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis), ATX (Automation Technology Expo), Design & Manufacturing, MinnPack, and Plastec events, returns October 16 &17 after a record-high 2023 event with over 5,300 attendees. Over half of Minnesota's Fortune 500 companies are involved in manufacturing, supporting the need for in-person connectivity and learning at the region's most comprehensive annual manufacturing event.

Pat Baird, Senior Regulatory Specialist, Philips, will give a keynote on the next iteration of artificial intelligence in medical devices, highlighting AI's impressive fast growth in the medical device field. Baird co-chairs multiple committees related to artificial intelligence at AAMI, ISO, CTA, AdvaMed, and AFDO & RAPS, and is involved with other software committees. During his presentation, Baird will address new and emerging regulations and standards in both national and international policies, differences between Predictive AI and Generative AI, and where this technology is headed over the next few years.?

Amy Alexander, Unit Head, Mechanical Development & Applied Computational Engineering, Division of Engineering, Mayo Clinic, will present on how 3D technology is shaping the future of medicine. Alexander serves as a member of Biomedical Engineering Industrial Advisory Committees for multiple universities and is a frequent lecturer on medical 3D Printing. During the keynote, Alexander will explore the growth areas in revolutionizing how medical care is delivered: 3D printing and additive manufacturing, extended reality, 3D scanning and artificial intelligence, providing a glimpse into a "printed" future that has the potential to pave the way for a more efficient, effective and accessible healthcare system.

"Conversations surrounding innovation across medical design and manufacturing are critical to implementation, research, and design in the future of the industry and how worldclass innovators like Philips and Mayo Clinic are leading best practices that ultimately impact the future of engineering," says Suzanne Deffree, Group Event Director, Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis. "Each speaker provides unique lens to the defining new technologies advancing the way medical devices are being conceptualized and brought to reality for life-critical use."

Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis brings together more than 530 exhibitors, including Arburg, Biometrics, Citrtec Medical, Infinity Robotics, Labcorp, Life Science Outsourcing, Motion AI, Peak Technologies, Protolabs, Prototek, Steer Medical, Velentium and?Zeus Industrial Products, among others.

To learn more about the October 16 & 17 event, held at the Minneapolis Convention Center, or to register to attend, please visit www.advancedmanufacturingminneapolis.com.

