O2 teams up with HONOR to bring O2 customers the premium 200 Series

HONOR, the fastest growing smartphone brand in Europe, today becomes available on O2 for the first time.

O2 customers can now purchase HONOR's premium 200 Series online and in O2 stores.

The HONOR 200 Series is all about AI-portrait photography, with comprehensive portrait mode powered by Studio Harcourt and collaboration with renowned British portrait photographer Rankin all on powerful smartphone.

Offering customers even more choice and variety, O2 is now offering HONOR's latest premium smartphones, the HONOR 200 Series to its handset portfolio for the first time.

Pricing for the HONOR 200 Series available on O2:

Model Data allowance Introductory

offer saving Price (p/m) Upfront fee What's included in the

Plus Plan HONOR 200 Pro 150GB £360 £39.43 £30 Switch Up Inclusive O2 Travel Inclusive Zone as standard A three-year warranty Exclusive access to Priority A six-month subscription to an O2 Extra 48-month contract HONOR 200 Lite £144 £36.09 £10



Bond Zhang, CEO at HONOR UK & Ireland said: "HONOR is committed to bringing both innovation and choice to UK consumers and we are delighted to partner with O2 who share our vision to disrupt the UK smartphone market. At HONOR, we push the boundaries when it comes to offering premium smartphones with capabilities our competitors are yet to match, particularly when it comes to performance, durability and camera, so we are very pleased to now be able to bring these products to O2 customers."

Christian Hindennach, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Media O2 said: "Providing our customers with choice and flexibility is at the heart of our mobile offering. From Priority perks to inclusive EU roaming and a brilliant selection of popular handsets to choose from, we're always looking to give our customers the very best. The introduction of the HONOR 200 Series is great news for our customers and comes at the perfect time for those looking to shake things up with a new handset this summer."

The introduction of the 200 Series on O2 marks the third operator partnership for HONOR, which has experienced the fastest growth in consumer demand across the UK and Europe. Insight from research agency Searchabull ranks HONOR as the UK brand with the fastest growth after consumer search demand for HONOR grew +85% to date this year in the UK, against an industry trend of -1%.

O2 customers can purchase the HONOR devices on a selection of plans including:

Ultimate Plan - Available for an additional £21 per month compared to the Plus Plan, (in addition to airtime and handset cost), the Plan includes a collection of great value features:

O2 Insure - Ultimate Cover: A new level of insurance offering O2's most comprehensive cover yet, including a 3-Year Warranty and unlimited claims against theft, loss, accidental damage and breakdown. Customers can also benefit from same-day delivery of a replacement device if the claim is successful before 12 noon, available Monday - Friday.

O2 Switch Up: Perfect for customers who like to keep up with the latest handset, O2 Switch Up enables customers to swap their current phone for any of the latest and greatest, or one of O2's Like New mobiles, every 90 days.

Extras from O2: Customers can unlock even more value with an O2 Extra included for the lifetime of their Ultimate Plan - choosing from memberships such as Disney+ Premium Plan, Amazon Prime and Cafeyn.

McAfee Security: This includes antivirus, safe browsing, identity protection and a VPN perfect for holidaymakers to watch British TV abroad, usually £4.99 per month.

O2 Travel Inclusive Zone Ultimate: Ideal for globe trotters, customers can roam freely in more countries than ever before (123 countries worldwide), including the USA, Mexico, Thailand, Turkey and Dubai.

Priority from O2: For those that love getting more for their money, O2 customers can enjoy daily treats, experiences and early access to the most sought-after tickets in entertainment, with exclusive benefits worth nearly £500 a year according to Uswitch.

Flexibility: O2 Pay Monthly customers can flex their plan to suit their needs by changing the amount of data they have and their contract length once a month (at no extra cost) via the My O2 app.

Plus Plan* - available for just £3.99 per month more than a Custom Plan. With Plus Plans customers can save up to £269 per contract due to the additional benefits:

O2 Switch Up: Those wanting to keep up with the latest devices or after the freedom to upgrade mid-contract can do so with O2 Switch Up at no extra cost. The perk allows customers to switch their handset for any new phone of their choice, whether brand new or from O2's Like New range, every 90 days* regardless of their contract length (as long as the mobile phone is in good condition and meets Switch Up requirements).

O2 Travel Inclusive Zone: O2 customers with a Plus Plan can roam-on in 75 countries, including 49 EU countries and USA, Mexico, Canada and Australia, up to 25GB.

O2 Extras: Customers can benefit from access for up to six months to Disney+, Prime and Apple Music courtesy of O2.

A three-year warranty: If the device develops a fault through normal use during the warranty period, O2 will replace it or refund the customer for free. All parts and labour are included.

Custom Plan - Available as standard and offers customers benefits at no extra cost, including:

Flexibility: Customers can flex their data allowance up or down every month to suit their needs from a family of tariffs.

EU Roaming: O2 is the only major UK network to offer inclusive EU roaming as standard including texts, calls and up to 25GB data for no extra while they're away.

O2 Extras: Customers can enjoy up to six months of access to Disney+, Prime and Apple Music courtesy of O2.

