Bank7 Corp. Announces Q2 2024 Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City -based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. "We are pleased to announce another record quarter of net income and EPS. Our asset sensitive balance sheet, disciplined approach to cost controls, and excellent credit quality continues to produce outstanding results" said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company."
For the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023:
- Net income of $11.5 million compared to $9.7 million, an increase of 18.24%
- Earnings per share of $1.23 compared to $1.05, an increase of 17.14%
- Total assets of $1.7 billion compared to $1.7 billion, an increase of 0.10%
- Total loans of $1.4 billion compared to $1.3 billion, an increase of 5.94%
- PPE of $15.3 million compared to $13.9 million, an increase of 9.57%
- Total interest income of $32.4 million compared to $30.0 million, an increase of 7.74%
Three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to three months ended March 31, 2024
- Net income of $11.5 million compared to $11.3 million, an increase of 2.09%
- Earnings per share of $1.23 compared to $1.21, an increase of 1.65%
- Total assets of $1.7 billion compared to $1.8 billion, a decrease of 5.19%
- Total loans of $1.4 billion compared to $1.4 billion, a decrease of 1.59%
- PPE of $15.3 million compared to $14.9 million, an increase of 2.50%
- Total interest income of $32.4 million compared to $33.3 million, a decrease of 2.76%
Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. On June 30, 2024, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.12%, 13.04%, and 14.28%, respectively. On June 30, 2024, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.12%, 13.03%, and 14.27%, respectively. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This earnings release contains the non-GAAP financial measure pre-provision pre-tax earnings ("PPE"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP measure in their analysis of the Company's performance. This measure adjusts GAAP performance to exclude from net income, income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and loss on sales and calls of available-for-sale debt securities.
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Calculation of Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Earnings ("PPE")
(Dollars in thousands)
Net Income
$ 11,524
$ 11,288
$ 9,746
Income Tax Expense
3,731
3,595
3,158
Pre-tax net income
15,255
14,883
12,904
Add back: Provision for credit losses
-
-
1,011
Add back: (Gain)Loss on sales/calls of AFS debt securities
-
-
7
Pre-provision pre-tax earnings
15,255
14,883
13,922
Bank7 Corp.
Assets
June 30, 2024
December 31,
Cash and due from banks
$ 210,105
$ 181,042
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks
12,202
17,679
Available-for-sale debt securities
66,284
169,487
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $17,772 and
$19,691 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
1,334,317
1,341,148
Loans held for sale, at fair value
-
718
Premises and equipment, net
16,736
14,942
Nonmarketable equity securities
1,275
1,283
Core deposit intangibles
938
1,031
Goodwill
8,458
8,458
Income taxes receivable
358
-
Interest receivable and other assets
32,240
35,878
Total assets
$ 1,682,913
$ 1,771,666
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$ 350,324
$ 482,349
Interest-bearing
1,130,993
1,109,042
Total deposits
1,481,317
1,591,391
Income taxes payable
-
302
Interest payable and other liabilities
10,790
9,647
Total liabilities
1,492,107
1,601,340
Shareholders' equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; shares
issued and outstanding: 9,253,038 and 9,197,696 at June 30, 2024
and December 31, 2023, respectively
93
92
Additional paid-in capital
98,570
97,417
Retained earnings
97,891
78,962
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,748)
(6,145)
Total shareholders' equity
190,806
170,326
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,682,913
$ 1,771,666
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
$ 28,926
$ 26,885
$ 59,043
$ 52,237
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks
246
62
499
111
Debt securities, taxable
951
701
1,963
1,407
Debt securities, tax-exempt
71
85
144
172
Other interest and dividend income
2,242
2,309
4,074
3,495
Total interest income
32,436
30,042
65,723
57,422
Interest Expense
Deposits
11,204
9,544
22,481
16,918
Total interest expense
11,204
9,544
22,481
16,918
Net Interest Income
21,232
20,498
43,242
40,504
Provision for Credit Losses
-
1,011
-
1,485
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
21,232
19,487
43,242
39,019
Noninterest Income
Mortgage lending income
78
112
129
166
Loss on sales, prepayments, and calls of available-for-sale debt securities
-
(7)
-
(8)
Service charges on deposit accounts
260
199
509
434
Other
2,827
490
4,536
874
Total noninterest income
3,165
794
5,174
1,466
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
5,118
4,709
10,407
9,389
Furniture and equipment
324
251
554
500
Occupancy
613
599
1,273
1,318
Data and item processing
481
469
939
856
Accounting, marketing and legal fees
264
179
364
478
Regulatory assessments
336
339
723
734
Advertsing and public relations
83
52
229
200
Travel, lodging and entertainment
131
110
183
171
Other
1,792
669
3,606
1,381
Total noninterest expense
9,142
7,377
18,278
15,027
Income Before Taxes
15,255
12,904
30,138
25,458
Income tax expense
3,731
3,158
7,326
6,105
Net Income
$ 11,524
$ 9,746
$ 22,812
$ 19,353
Earnings per common share - basic
$ 1.25
$ 1.06
$ 2.47
$ 2.12
Earnings per common share - diluted
1.23
1.05
2.44
2.09
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
9,250,332
9,153,077
9,235,176
9,150,022
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
9,367,247
9,247,101
9,343,047
9,256,450
Other Comprehensive Income
Unrealized gains (losses) on securities, net of tax expense of $123 and tax benefit $0
for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively; net of tax expense of $123
and tax benefit of $554 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively
$ (59)
$ (1,169)
$ 397
$ 586
Reclassification adjustment for realized losses included in net income net of tax of $0 and $2
for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively; $0 and $2 for the
six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively
-
5
-
6
Other comprehensive income (loss)
$ (59)
$ (1,164)
$ 397
$ 592
Comprehensive Income
$ 11,465
$ 8,582
$ 23,209
$ 19,945
Net Interest Margin
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-Earning Assets:
Short-term investments
$ 174,787
$ 4,573
5.25 %
$ 154,896
$ 3,606
4.69 %
Debt securities, taxable-equivalent
129,963
1,963
3.03
153,478
1,407
1.85
Debt securities, tax exempt
17,761
144
1.63
20,030
172
1.73
Loans held for sale
297
-
-
56
-
-
Total loans(1)
1,362,339
59,043
8.69
1,277,245
52,237
8.25
Total interest-earning assets
1,685,147
65,723
7.82
1,605,705
57,422
7.21
Noninterest-earning assets
39,246
24,299
Total assets
$ 1,724,393
$ 1,630,004
Funding sources:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Transaction accounts
$ 848,764
16,489
3.90 %
$ 810,736
12,612
3.14 %
Time deposits
256,212
5,992
4.69
239,720
4,306
3.62
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,104,976
22,481
4.08
1,050,456
16,918
3.25
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,104,976
22,481
4.08
1,050,456
16,918
3.25
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
426,696
414,383
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
12,218
11,659
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
438,914
426,042
Shareholders' equity
180,503
153,506
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,724,393
$ 1,630,004
Net interest income
$ 43,242
$ 40,504
Net interest spread
3.74 %
3.96 %
Net interest margin
5.15 %
5.09 %
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans
Net Interest Margin
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-Earning Assets:
Short-term investments
$ 173,502
$ 2,488
5.75 %
$ 174,920
$ 2,371
5.44 %
Debt securities, taxable-equivalent
106,457
951
3.58
153,424
701
1.83
Debt securities, tax exempt
17,252
71
1.65
19,744
85
1.73
Loans held for sale
355
-
-
68
-
-
Total loans(1)
1,354,985
28,926
8.56
1,283,341
26,885
8.40
Total interest-earning assets
1,652,551
32,436
7.87
1,631,497
30,042
7.39
Noninterest-earning assets
38,722
25,050
Total assets
$ 1,691,273
$ 1,656,547
Funding sources:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Transaction accounts
$ 851,751
8,293
3.91 %
$ 817,819
6,860
3.36 %
Time deposits
247,452
2,911
4.72
265,396
2,684
4.06
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,099,203
11,204
4.09
1,083,215
9,544
3.53
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 1,099,203
11,204
4.09
$ 1,083,215
9,544
3.53
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 394,010
$ 403,207
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
12,778
12,180
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
406,788
415,387
Shareholders' equity
185,282
157,945
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,691,273
$ 1,656,547
Net interest income
$ 21,232
$ 20,498
Net interest spread
3.78 %
3.85 %
Net interest margin
5.15 %
5.04 %
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans
About Bank7 Corp.
We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.
Conference Call
Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its second quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. central standard time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://app.webinar.net/0P6wZ64ME8o. For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://app.webinar.net/0P6wZ64ME8o shortly after the call for 1 year.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.
These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon: the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters. These other matters include, among other things, the impact the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators. Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.
