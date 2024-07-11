Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.: Akebia Therapeutics Provides Update on Continued Momentum of Commercial Launch of Vafseo (vadadustat) Tablets

Akebia regains full rights to sell Vafseo® (vadadustat) Tablets in the U.S. following the execution of a royalty-based termination agreement with CSL Vifor to simplify operational execution and improve economics

Announced Vafseo WAC pricing of $1,278 for a 30-day supply

Submitted TDAPA application for Vafseo in June 2024 and expects designation on January 1, 2025

Akebia to host investor conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on July 11, 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced key updates pertaining to the commercial launch of Vafseo® (vadadustat) Tablets. Akebia will host an investor conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

"Since Vafseo approval in late March, our team has worked diligently on commercial launch activities to drive prescriber demand with the goal to optimize Vafseo's revenue ramp during the two-year Transitional Drug Add-on Payment Adjustment (TDAPA) period expected to begin in January 2025 and beyond," said John P. Butler, Chief Executive Officer of Akebia. "This is a multi-faceted endeavor, and today I am excited to share progress made on multiple fronts. First, we have established a wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) that reflects the value of Vafseo in both the dialysis and, if approved, non-dialysis populations. Additionally, contracting effectively with dialysis organizations is critical to a successful launch. To help facilitate the contracting process, as well as simplify the operational management of the product, we have agreed with CSL Vifor to terminate the existing license, resulting in Akebia regaining rights to sell Vafseo to Fresenius Kidney Care dialysis centers and specific other third-party dialysis organizations in the U.S. In addition, we have made significant progress in contract discussions with dialysis organizations for both Auryxia and Vafseo. Having now executed this agreement with CSL Vifor, we can accelerate contracting discussions and expect to have contracts in place with dialysis providers treating the vast majority of eligible Vafseo patients before January 2025. I want to thank our colleagues at CSL Vifor for their collaboration over the past years, and I look forward to continuing to work with them under this new relationship."

Vafseo Commercial Launch Updates:

CSL Vifor Agreement: Akebia and CSL Vifor have entered into a termination agreement of the license agreement providing for the payment of royalties by Akebia to CSL Vifor on Vafseo U.S. net product sales. As a result, Akebia regained full rights to sell Vafseo in the U.S. and is able to contract directly with all dialysis organizations effective immediately. Akebia believes its existing and well-established renal sales and medical affairs teams are equipped to drive prescriber demand and enable dialysis organization contracting. Under the terms of the agreement, CSL Vifor is entitled to quarterly tiered royalty payments ranging from a high single-digit percentage on annual net sales up to $450 million to a mid-single digit percentage on annual net sales above $450 million. Akebia has the opportunity to buy down the royalty agreement beginning on July 1, 2027 with a one-time payment to CSL Vifor, which would decrease the royalty payments to a mid-single digit percentage of Akebia's annual net sales of Vafseo up to $450 million and eliminate the royalty payment on annual net sales above $450 million.

TDAPA Submission: In June, Akebia submitted its TDAPA application. Akebia expects to have Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) codes assigned in October 2024 and full TDAPA designation by January 1, 2025.

Vafseo Pricing: Vafseo WAC has been set at $1,278 for a 30-day supply at the minimum starting dose, or approximately $15,500 per year. The entire dialysis business will be a contracted business, offering an off-invoice discount as well as volume tier discounts off this WAC price. The potential label expansion into non-dialysis patients was an important factor in determining the WAC pricing for Vafseo.

Conference Call Information

Akebia will host a conference call on Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss Vafseo commercial updates. To access the call, please register by clicking on this Registration Link, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays and ensure timely connection, we encourage dialing into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the "Investors" section of Akebia's website at: https://ir.akebia.com/. An online archive of the webcast can be accessed via the Investors section of Akebia's website at https://ir.akebia.com approximately two hours after the event.

