Nuvalent, Inc.: Nuvalent Announces Promotion of Henry Pelish, Ph.D. to Chief Scientific Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUVL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer, today announced that Henry Pelish, Ph.D., has been promoted to Chief Scientific Officer. In this role, Dr. Pelish will continue to oversee discovery and early-stage development activities.

"This promotion reflects Henry's significant contributions to establishing the cornerstone of our approach at Nuvalent: leveraging a deep expertise in chemistry and structure-based drug design with the goal to deliver meaningful patient impact," said James Porter, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Nuvalent. "Under Henry's leadership, our discovery team has brought forward three novel kinase inhibitors with the aim of delivering on potential best-in-class target product profiles, two of which have demonstrated preliminary clinical proof-of-concept, and continues to advance a robust discovery pipeline. We are pleased to recognize his talent, vision, and dedication towards advancing our mission to discover, develop, and deliver a pipeline of precisely targeted therapies for patients with cancer."

Dr. Pelish contributed to the creation of Nuvalent and joined as Biology lead in 2018, overseeing the discovery and early-stage development of zidesamtinib, NVL-655 and NVL-330 and ongoing research and discovery efforts. Dr. Pelish earned his Ph.D. in chemistry from Harvard University and has over 15 years of experience in cancer biology, chemical biology and organic chemistry.

"The opportunity to take part in building Nuvalent from the ground up has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career," said Dr. Pelish. "From the outset, our efforts have focused on solving for the limitations of existing therapies, and I am encouraged by all we have been able to achieve thus far. I look forward to continuing to work with my highly dedicated colleagues towards our goal of delivering tangible benefits to patients with cancer."

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUVL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for patients with cancer, designed to overcome the limitations of existing therapies for clinically proven kinase targets. Leveraging deep expertise in chemistry and structure-based drug design, we develop innovative small molecules that have the potential to overcome resistance, minimize adverse events, address brain metastases, and drive more durable responses. Nuvalent is advancing a robust pipeline with investigational candidates for ROS1-positive, ALK-positive, and HER2-altered non-small cell lung cancer, and multiple discovery-stage research programs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements regarding Nuvalent's strategy, business plans, and focus; the potential benefits and effects of Nuvalent's product development candidates; the potential of Nuvalent's pipeline programs, including zidesamtinib, NVL-655 and NVL-330; the implications of data readouts and presentations; Nuvalent's research and development programs for the treatment of cancer; and risks and uncertainties associated with drug development. The words "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "aim," "goal," "intend," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "seek," "predict," "future," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" or the negative of these terms and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product. You should not place undue reliance on these statements or the scientific data presented.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation: risks that Nuvalent may not fully enroll the ARROS-1 or ALKOVE-1 trials or that enrollment will take longer than expected; unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data, analysis, or results obtained during preclinical studies or clinical trials; the risk that results of earlier clinical trials may not be predictive of the results of later-stage clinical trials; the risk that data from our clinical trials may not be sufficient to support registration and that Nuvalent may be required to conduct one or more additional studies or trials prior to seeking registration of our product candidates; risks that Nuvalent may not achieve the goals and milestones set forth in its OnTarget 2026 operating plan; the occurrence of adverse safety events; risks that the FDA may not approve our potential products on the timelines we expect, or at all; risks of unexpected costs, delays, or other unexpected hurdles; risks that Nuvalent may not be able to nominate drug candidates from its discovery programs; the direct or indirect impact of public health emergencies or global geopolitical circumstances on the timing and anticipated timing and results of Nuvalent's clinical trials, strategy, and future operations, including the ARROS-1 and ALKOVE-1 trials; the timing and outcome of Nuvalent's planned interactions with regulatory authorities; and risks related to obtaining, maintaining, and protecting Nuvalent's intellectual property. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Nuvalent's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2024, as well as any prior and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Nuvalent's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Nuvalent explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Nuvalent, Inc.