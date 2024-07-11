Planet Technology USA Announces a Dedicated LoRa AIOT Solution Product Page

Long-Range Radio Network Technologies (LoRa) Deliver Efficient, Secure Communication for Smart Environments

PLANET LoRa technologies consist of nodes, gateways, and a user-friendly network management platform. Industrial node controllers are small computers that act as the brains of a device within a more extensive industrial automation system. Critical node functions include communication, control, data collection, and processing. They monitor performance, collect temperature and motor speed data, and send it to a control center. This information can then be used to identify potential problems and take corrective action.

"LoRa and LoRaWAN solutions are designed for smart environments and all AIOT applications to operate efficiently in environments with a high density of connected devices," states Joe Williams, Director of Distributed Sales for PLANET. "PLANET LoRa and LoRaWAN solutions offer the strict network security protections needed in automated settings."

The PLANET LoRa solution is known for its ultra-low power consumption and offers long-range, high-speed data transmission capabilities that are highly resistant to interference.

Core Features of LoRa

Long-range transmission: LoRa transmits and receives signals up to three kilometers in urban areas-10 kilometers in rural areas.

Ultra-low-power: End devices operate in low-power mode, lasting up to 10 years on a single coin cell battery.

Deep indoor penetration: Can provide network connectivity to devices on multiple floors within the same building.

High capacity: LoRa servers can handle millions of messages from thousands of gateways.

Geolocation: End devices can be located without GPS using the triangulation feature.

Public and private deployments: Deployment is more straightforward since public and private LoRa networks use the same basic hardware.

Low cost: Minimal infrastructure, inexpensive nodes, and open-source software keep the costs of LoRa down.

Roaming: Seamless handovers from one network to another.

License-free spectrum: No expensive frequency spectrum license fees are required because LoRaWAN can operate on license-free ISM bands.

Remote firmware updates: Applications and LoRaWAN stacks can be remotely updated on a per-device or group basis.

End-to-end security: All communications over LoRaWAN are secured with AES-128 encryption.

