Risk leaders from some of the world's biggest brands to present over 40 unique sessions at the Industry's Premier Audit, Risk, and Infosec Event

AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG management, today released the agenda for Audit Beyond, the premier event for audit, risk, and infosec leaders taking place October 22-24 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Audit Beyond will bring together thousands of industry practitioners and thought leaders from the world's leading brands and feature inspiring keynote sessions on pressing topics like navigating risk in an AI-centric world, creating a unified front against cyber threats, and getting ahead of the fast-changing risk and compliance environment.

This signature conference brings together the entire AuditBoard ecosystem and will feature more than 40 sessions across four learning tracks dedicated to audit, infosec, risk, and leadership topics. At Audit Beyond, attendees will have the opportunity to earn up to 16 continuing education (CPE) credits and can expect to learn how to:

Advance cyber resilience: Learn the steps leading teams are taking to mitigate critical cyber threats and become greater strategic business partners.

Learn the steps leading teams are taking to mitigate critical cyber threats and become greater strategic business partners. Boost team agility: Explore methods for expanding risk assurance and managing internal audits easier, faster, and more effectively.

Explore methods for expanding risk assurance and managing internal audits easier, faster, and more effectively. Stay ahead of a shifting risk landscape: Discover strategies to tackle the most urgent risks facing organizations, from rapid AI adoption to sustainability.

Discover strategies to tackle the most urgent risks facing organizations, from rapid AI adoption to sustainability. Level up leadership skills: Elevate skills to lead at every level and address today's biggest business problems to remain competitive.

"With the fast-changing risk and compliance landscape, there has never been a more pressing time to bring together industry experts to share their experiences," said Chris Doell, Chief Customer Officer at AuditBoard. "Audit Beyond provides an opportunity for risk leaders and our visionary customer community to collaborate while learning how to create greater impact in their daily work."

Attendees who register by July 22 will save $400 through early bird pricing. Virtual registration, which includes access to four live keynote sessions, is free. Sponsors of this year's conference include Protiviti, EY, Deloitte, RSM, CrossCountry, A-LIGN, Crowe and more.

To learn more, register for Audit Beyond and review the agenda

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG compliance management. Nearly 50% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the fifth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240711467974/en/

Contacts:

Laura Groshans

press@auditboard.com