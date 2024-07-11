Semiconductor Test Socket Market Size to Grow USD 1833.8 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Semiconductor Test Socket Market is Segmented by Type (Burn-in Socket, Test Socket), by Application (IC Design Company, Packaging Company, IDM, Third-party Test Company): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2030.

Semiconductor Test Socket Market was estimated to be worth USD 1296 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1833.8 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Semiconductor Test Socket Market:

The market for semiconductor test sockets is expanding rapidly due to the shrinking size of semiconductor components and the rising need for sophisticated electronic devices. The demand for dependable and high-performing test sockets grows as integrated circuit (IC) complexity and performance requirements rise. During the testing stage, these sockets are crucial for guaranteeing the quality and performance of semiconductors. This need is mostly driven by the growth of IoT devices, automotive electronics, and consumer electronics. Further driving market expansion is the trend toward smaller, more effective devices, which calls for the employment of creative test socket designs.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE SEMICONDUCTOR TEST SOCKET MARKET:

Test sockets are essential for assessing and testing integrated circuits (ICs) at the development stage of IC design businesses. Before IC prototypes are put into mass production, these organizations use test sockets to do thorough testing and debugging to make sure they fulfill performance and reliability criteria. The need for accurate and dependable testing instruments fuels the market for premium test sockets made to fit a range of integrated circuit designs and standards. The need for sophisticated test sockets rises as IC design businesses work to create and launch new products more quickly, which greatly propels the growth of the semiconductor test socket market.

In order to detect early faults and guarantee long-term dependability, burn-in sockets allow extended stress testing of semiconductors, which is vital for the semiconductor test socket business. In order to mimic prolonged usage, components are exposed to high temperatures and voltages during burn-in tests, which require these sockets. This procedure aids in the improvement of product dependability and the detection of any flaws. The need for burn-in sockets rises in tandem with manufacturers' growing emphasis on improving the quality and longevity of their semiconductors, propelling the market for semiconductor test sockets as a whole.

The market for semiconductor test sockets is expanding due to Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs), who possess both design and manufacturing skills. This means that complete testing solutions are required at every stage of the production process. To guarantee the functionality, dependability, and quality of their semiconductors from the design stage through to final manufacturing, IDMs need a large variety of test sockets. There is a constant need for sophisticated and adaptable test sockets because of their vertically integrated processes and emphasis on high quality requirements. The market for semiconductor test sockets benefits from IDMs' requirement for advanced testing solutions as they develop and broaden their product lines.

By offering specialized testing services to semiconductor manufacturers, third-party test businesses play a major role in driving the growth of the semiconductor test socket industry. For these businesses to test a wide range of semiconductor devices accurately and effectively, high-quality test sockets are essential. Offering complete testing solutions, such as burn-in, functional, and final testing, is part of their job description in the sector. The need for sophisticated test sockets is growing as semiconductor manufacturers increasingly contract out their testing requirements to these knowledgeable service providers. Due to the trend of outsourcing, the market for semiconductor test sockets is growing as independent testing firms look for more effective and dependable testing equipment to satisfy their customers.

The market for semiconductor test sockets is mostly driven by the expansion of semiconductor production generally. Semiconductor makers are increasing output as the need for semiconductors grows globally, driven by a number of industries including consumer electronics, automobiles, and telecommunications. To guarantee that the semiconductors produced are of the highest quality, this increasing manufacturing calls for effective and trustworthy testing methods. Test sockets are crucial parts of the testing procedure because they guarantee that every semiconductor satisfies the necessary reliability and performance requirements. The need for test sockets is therefore driven by the growing semiconductor manufacturing sector.

SEMICONDUCTOR TEST SOCKET MARKET SHARE:

With a 34% market share in terms of product type, test sockets are the largest category.

IC design companies hold a roughly 33% market share in terms of applications.

Key participants in the semiconductor test socket industry worldwide include Smiths Interconnect, LEENO, Cohu, Yamaichi Electronics Co., Enplas, and ISC Technology Co. A stake of more than 50% is held by the top five players.

With a share of almost 30%, North America is the largest market.

Key Companies:

Smiths Interconnect

Seiken

Ironwood Electronics

Cohu

LEENO

Qualmax

Yamaichi Electronics Co

Enplas

ISC Technology Co

WinWay

Yokowo Co Ltd

OKins Electronics Co

Boyd Corporation

TwinSolution

Robson Technologies Inc

Probe Test Solutions

TTS Group

Robotzone Intelligent Technology Co

Hong Yi Socket

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/semiconductor-test-socket-market-size-to-grow-usd-1833-8-million-by-2030-at-a-cagr-of-7--valuates-reports-302195059.html