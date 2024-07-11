Kueski Recognized on CNBC World's Top FinTech Companies 2024 List

Only Mexican company named to esteemed global list

Kueski , the leading buy now, pay later (BNPL) and online consumer lender in Latin America, today announced its recognition on the second edition of CNBC's World's Top FinTech Companies 2024 list. Kueski is the only Mexican-based company to be placed on this list of global leaders. This prestigious award is presented by CNBC and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"The Mexican economy represents one of the most exciting financial inclusion opportunities globally and is projected to sustain continuous growth," said Andrew Seiz, SVP of Finance at Kueski. "We have embraced this opportunity and are constantly innovating to drive our mission of making the financial lives of Mexicans easier and moving forward in our vision to become Mexico's favorite way to pay."

Founded in Mexico with a deep knowledge of the region, this marks another big 2024 milestone for Kueski. Earlier this year, the company further marked itself as the country's BNPL and consumer lending leader with announcements that it has teamed up with Amazon Mexico and the launch of the in-store version of Kueski Pay, which allows customers to complete transactions in physical stores, regardless of internet connection. Kueski also has the highest penetration rate of 25%, when compared with other providers, within the top 150 e-commerce merchants in Mexico.

The CNBC World's Top FinTech Companies 2024 list recognizes 250 companies and is based on the analysis and weighting of overarching KPIs. In-depth research into relevant KPIs was conducted for more than 2,000 eligible companies.

About Kueski

Kueski is the leading buy now, pay later (BNPL) and online consumer credit platform in Latin America, known for its innovative financial services. Its flagship product, Kueski Pay, allows customers to make purchases and pay later, both online and in physical stores. Additionally, the company offers Kueski Cash, a personal loan product. Applying artificial intelligence, Kueski enhances access to financial services at scale. To date, the company has issued almost 18 million loans across Mexico, benefiting individuals and entrepreneurs. Notably, a quarter of Mexico's top e-commerce merchants now offer Kueski Pay as a payment option. Learn more at Kueski's website: https://www.kueskipay.com/

