Donnerstag, 11.07.2024
Technisches Handelssystem sagt "Strong Buy"! Fünf Gründe sprechen für diese Aktie!
ACCESSWIRE
11.07.2024 18:38 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tetra Pak: Sustainability Beyond the Carton: Caps & Straws

In this article, Babitha George of Tetra Pak talks about accelerating action for a sustainable future via straw and cap innovations.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2024 / Tetra Pak
Originally published by Packaging Strategies

By Babitha George

A plant-based plastic cap is one way to minimize the carbon footprint of packaging when used in place of a traditional plastic cap. But what does "plant-based" mean in this context?

Food and beverage packaging can be derived from plant-based materials like sugarcane, which are renewable if responsibly sourced. When this is the case, it can reduce the packaging's carbon footprint compared to that of traditional packaging materials, such as plastics derived from fossil fuels.

Continue reading here

Plant-based caps on Tetra Pak® cartons can be identified by looking for an embossed swirl with leaf icon, shown on the attached image. Courtesy of Tetra Pak.

