Tetra Pak: Sustainability Beyond the Carton: Caps & Straws

In this article, Babitha George of Tetra Pak talks about accelerating action for a sustainable future via straw and cap innovations.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2024 / Tetra Pak

Originally published by Packaging Strategies

By Babitha George

A plant-based plastic cap is one way to minimize the carbon footprint of packaging when used in place of a traditional plastic cap. But what does "plant-based" mean in this context?

Food and beverage packaging can be derived from plant-based materials like sugarcane, which are renewable if responsibly sourced. When this is the case, it can reduce the packaging's carbon footprint compared to that of traditional packaging materials, such as plastics derived from fossil fuels.

Continue reading here

Plant-based caps on Tetra Pak® cartons can be identified by looking for an embossed swirl with leaf icon, shown on the attached image. Courtesy of Tetra Pak.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tetra Pak on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Tetra Pak

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tetra-pak

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tetra Pak

View the original press release on accesswire.com