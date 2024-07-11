DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: RESULTS FOR THE 1ST HALF YEAR OF 2024

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: RESULTS FOR THE 1ST HALF YEAR OF 2024 11-Jul-2024 / 18:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- S Press release Press release Paris, 2024 July 11th Results for thE 1st half YEar of 2024 -- 11.5% increase in housing orders in value -- Still very solid financial structure: Positive net cash(a ) of EUR224.9M -- Confirmation of guidance for the 2024 financial year -- Main elements of commercial activity Kaufman & Broad SA today announces its results for the 1st half of fiscal year 2024 (from 2023 December 1st to 2024, May 31st). Nordine Hachemi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kaufman & Broad, said: ? Total Orders: EUR582.9M " For the whole of the 1st half of 2024, Kaufman & Broad's property reservations rose by 11.5%. incl. VAT The increase was 7.2% in volume terms, compared with an estimated 35% decline (d) across the entire housing market. O/w housing: EUR561.2M incl. VAT for 2,400 units This progression can be explained in particular by the increased interest of individuals buyers O/w Commercial in housing that prioritises, in addition to quality, the adaptation to their purchasing power. property: EUR21.7M incl. VAT The 4.1 month take-up rate for Kaufman & Broad's programmes in the 1st half of the year remains well below the estimated 26 months in the market. ? Take-up rate Housing: 4.1 months(b) This ability to sell our programmes quickly also demonstrates that demand for new housing remains strong in France, fueled for many years by demographic, sociological and environmental factors. -- Key financial data However, this strong potential demand remains constrained by the continuing weakness of French building permits allocation since 2018, at the lowest level since 1992(e). This situation is clearly the main cause of the crisis in the new real estate market. ? Revenue: EUR452.5M O/w Housing : EUR389.6M Kaufman & Broad and the Banque des Territoires (Caisse des Dépôts Group) have partnered in an investment vehicle in student managed residences, to be rehabilitated or acquired in VEFA. This new joint venture with a long-term partner benefited from the contribution by Kaufman & Broad ? Gross of two residences already operated in Amiens and Gagny. It allows the continued development of margin: EUR97.5M this activity with controlled investment. ? ROC (EBIT The good profitability of the investment in the first two residences validates the relevance of ): EUR34.5M our model of a portfolio of managed residences with an operating history. ? EBIT margin(c ): 7.6% ? The A7/A8 project continues according to the announced schedule. Attributable Net Income: EUR21.1M ? Net cash For the full half year, gross margin and trading operating margin rates were in line with (a ): EUR 224.9 m expectations. They confirm the choice made in 2018 to focus on economic performance rather than market share. ? Financial capacity: EUR 578.9 m Kaufman & Broad's financial structure remains extremely strong. At the end of May 2024, after the repayment of EUR50M Euro PP and the payment of EUR46.8M dividends, Cash and cash equivalent amounted to EUR328.9M and net cash(a) amounted to EUR224.9M. The financial capacity amounts to -- Key EUR578.9M. growth indicators Kaufman & Broad confirmed its guidance for the entire 2024 financial year. The group's revenue is expected to be around 1.1 billion euros, the difference compared to 2023 being explained by ? Total the base effect of the Austerlitz operation. The recurring operating income ratio is expected backlog: EUR2,673.4M to be between 7% and 7.5%. The Group is expected to maintain a positive net cash position(a ). excl. VAT ' O/w housing: EUR2090.0M excl. VAT ? Real estate portfolio Housing: 33,003 units

-- Sales Activity

-- Housing Segment

In the 1st half of 2024, home reservations amounted to EUR561.2M (including VAT), up 11.5% from EUR503.2M in 2023. In volume terms, they stood at 2,400 homes in 2024, up 7.2% from 2,238 in 2023.

The program's take-up rate[1] was 4.1 months in 2024, 1st half year, down nearly 3 months from the same period in 2023 (7.0 months).

The commercial offer, with 97% of homes located in tight areas (A, ABIS and B1), amounted to 1,626 homes at 2024 May 31 (2,618 homes at the end of May 2023).

Customer Breakdown

Orders in value (including VAT) for first time buyers accounted for 17% of orders, compared to 12% over the same period in 2023. First time buyers accounted for 6% of orders, as in 2023.

Orders made to investors accounted for 11% of orders (of which 5% for Pinel scheme alone), compared with 13% in May 2023 (of which 5% for Pinel scheme alone). Block sales accounted for 66% of orders in value (including VAT), compared with 70% over the same period in 2023.

-- Commercial Property

As of 2024, May 31, the commercial property division recorded net orders of EUR21.7M (including VAT) compared to EUR24.5M (including VAT) for the same period in 2023.

Kaufman & Broad currently has 192,000 sq.m. of office space and approximately 107,200 sq.m. of logistics space on the market or under study. In addition, 119,500 sq.m of office space is currently under construction or in start-up in the coming months. Finally, the company has nearly 13,500 sq.m of office space to be completed in MOD (delegated project management as well as 12,670 sq.m of logistics space to be signed).

-- Leading indicators of business activity and growth

As of 2024, May 31, Housing Backlog stood at EUR2,090.0M (excluding VAT) compared to EUR2148.9M (excluding VAT) for the same period in 2023, i.e. 28.3 months of activity compared to 22.8 months of activity at the end of May 2023. In the 1 st half of 2024, Kaufman & Broad had 123 residential programs under marketing, representing 1,626 housing units (145 programs and 2,618 housing units at the end of May 2023).

The Housing portfolio represents 33,003 units, down 4.9% compared to the end of November 2023 (34,694 units). At the end of may 2024, it represented over 6 years of commercial activity.

In addition, 89% of the housing portfolio is located in tight areas, representing 29,250 housing units as of 2024, May 31.

In the 3rd quarter of 2024, the group plans to launch 11 new programs for 593 units, of which 2 in the Paris region areas representing 109 units and 9 in the Regions areas representing 484 units.

At the end of May 2024, the Backlog of the Commercial property division was EUR583.4M euros excl. VAT compared to EUR665.1 M excl. VAT for the same period in 2023.

-- Financial performance

-- Activity

Total revenue amounted to EUR452.5M (excluding Vat), compared to EUR848.8M in the same period in 2023.

Housing revenue amounted to EUR389.6M (excluding VAT), compared to EUR461.0M (excluding VAT) in 2023. It represents 86.1% of the group's revenue.

Revenue from the Apartments business line was EUR356.3M (excl. VAT) (vs. EUR428.4M (excl. VAT) at the end of May 2023). Revenue for the Commercial property division was EUR54.4M (excl. Vat), compared to EUR381.0M (excl. Vat) over the same period in 2023. Other activities generated revenues of EUR8.5M (excl. VAT) (including EUR4.0M in revenues from the operation of student managed residences) compared to EUR6.9M (excl. VAT) (including EUR3.7M in revenues from the operation of student managed residences).

-- Profitability data

Gross profit amounted to EUR97.5M in the 1st half of 2024, compared with EUR141.7M in 2023. The gross margin was 21.6% compared to 16.7% in the same period of 2023.

Current operating expenses amounted to EUR63.0M (13.9% as of sales), compared to EUR73.9M in the same period in 2023 (8.7% as of sales). Current operating income amounted to EUR34.5M, compared to EUR67.7M in 2023. Current operating margin stood at 7.6%, compared with 8.0% in 2023.

Operating profit amounted to EUR37.9M, compared to EUR67.7M in 2023.

At the end of May 2024, consolidated net income amounted to EUR27.9M, compared with the same period in 2023 when it amounted to EUR46.0M. non-controlling interests amounted to EUR6.8M in the 1st half of 2024 compared to EUR7.5M in 2023.

Attributable net income was EUR21.1M, compared with EUR38.5M in 2023.

-- Financial structure and liquidity

The positive net cash position (excluding IFRS 16 debt and Neoresid put debt) at 2024, May 31 was EUR224.9M, compared with a positive net cash position (excluding IFRS 16 debt and Neoresid put debt) of EUR101.7M at the end of May 2023 and EUR180.5M at the end of November 2023. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR328.9M at 2024, May 31, compared with EUR267.1M at the end of May 2023 and EUR350.0M at 2023, November 30. Financial capacity amounted to EUR578.9M at 2024, May 31, compared with EUR517.1M at 2023, May 31 and EUR600.0M at the end of November 2023.

Working capital requirements amounted to EUR(138.9)M at 2024, May 31, or -13.7% of sales, compared with EUR24.7M at the end of May 2023 (or 1.6% of sales) and EUR(80.8)M at 2023, November 30, or -5.7% of sales.

-- Repayment of 'Euro PP' debt and new RCF line

