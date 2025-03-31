DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2024 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2024 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 31-March-2025 / 15:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release availability of the 2024 universal registration document Paris, March 31, 2025 Kaufman & Broad filed its 2024 Universal Registration Document Kaufman & Broad, an urban developer and assembler, filled its 2024 Universal Registration Document, with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 28, 2025. The Universal Registration Document is available free of charge and upon request at the office of Kaufman & Broad SA (17, quai Président Paul Doumer 92400 Courbevoie France) and on the websites of the Company (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org). The Universal Registration Document includes in particular: -- The annual financial report; -- The Board of Directors management report of the Company; -- The Board of Directors report on the Company's Corporate Governance; -- The resolutions to be submitted to the approval of the Annual General Meeting to be held on May, 6, 2025; -- The fees of the statutory auditors. Next regular publication date: -- April, 11, 2025 Publication of results for the first quarter of 2024 -- May, 6, 2025: Annual General Meeting. This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr About KAUFMAN & BROAD As an urban developer and assembler, the Kaufman & Broad Group works alongside and at the service of local authorities and its customers. Through its various subsidiaries, the Group offers comprehensive expertise and 55 years of experience in the construction of residential buildings, single family homes, managed residences (students and seniors), shops, logistics platforms and office buildings. The group's employees share the conviction that Building is acting! Acting for people by promoting health and living together, acting for the city by contributing to its attractiveness and development, and acting for the planet by reducing the carbon footprint of building construction and use every day. All the operations developed by the group thus contribute positively to the ecological transition and innovate to create a more virtuous city. For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr Contacts Chief Financial Officer Bruno Coche - 01 41 43 44 73 / infos-invest@ketb.com Press relations Primatice: Thomas de Climens - 06 78 12 97 95 / thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline CACITTI - 06 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

