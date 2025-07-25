DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: Press release of the 2025, July 25

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: Press release of the 2025, July 25 25-Jul-2025 / 17:59 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Press release Paris, 2025, July 25th - 6:00 PM Kaufman & Broad has been informed of its indictment in connection with an inquiry relating to the awarding, in 2011, of a development concession in Saint-Tropez (Var). Kaufman & Broad contests the allegations made against it and is fully cooperating with the judicial authorities. This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr Contacts Chief Financial Officer Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com Press Relations PRIMATICE: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr

