Freitag, 25.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: 934515 | ISIN: FR0004007813
Frankfurt
25.07.25 | 09:08
30,850 Euro
-0,64 % -0,200
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
25.07.2025 18:33 Uhr
Kaufman & Broad SA: Press release of the 2025, July 25

DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: Press release of the 2025, July 25 

Kaufman & Broad SA 
Kaufman & Broad SA: Press release of the 2025, July 25 
25-Jul-2025 / 17:59 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Press release 
 
  Press release 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Paris, 2025, July 25th - 6:00 PM 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Kaufman & Broad has been informed of its indictment in connection with an inquiry relating to the awarding, in 2011, of 
a development concession in Saint-Tropez (Var). 
 
  
 
Kaufman & Broad contests the allegations made against it and is fully cooperating with the judicial authorities. 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
 
  
 
Contacts 
 
  
 
Chief Financial Officer 
 
Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com 
 
Press Relations 
 
PRIMATICE: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: KBSA_PR_St of_2025 07 25 Vdef

2174936 25-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2174936&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2025 11:59 ET (15:59 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
